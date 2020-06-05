Scott Grizzle resigns, Hazard back in search of new head football coach

Hazard hired Scott Grizzle from Greenup County on January 9 to lead its football program. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bulldogs are back in search of their next head coach.

"We didn't think we would have to be doing this right now but on June 3, Coach Grizzle made contact with me," Hazard Principal Happy Mobelinin said. "The whole town - we were excited about Coach Grizzle being our coach, but he's had some family matters and he's had to opt-out of his contract and we wish him nothing but the best.

"But on the other hand, we're getting close to our season and stuff. And I've met with our superintendent and board chairman and booster club. We're planning to move forward. We'll have someone in place within a week."

Mobelini went on to say that the players are still scheduled to get their physicals done in preparation for the end of the KHSAA dead period on June 15.

Grizzle took an administrative job at Fairview High School, according to reports.

The Bulldogs went 7-5 in 2019 under Mark Dixon. The former Hazard coach took over at Perry Central in December 2019.