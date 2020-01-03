Scores from around Kentucky on the first Friday of the decade

(WYMT/AP) - Here are the scores from around the Commonwealth on the first Friday of the decade.
To watch the full Sports Overtime show, click here. For highlights from the nine games on Friday night, click here.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 44, Simon Kenton 40
Ashland Blazer 84, Union Co. 49
Augusta 73, Robertson County 68
Barren Co. 67, Glasgow 53
Bath Co. 77, Fleming Co. 63
Beechwood 64, Ryle 54
Bell Co. 46, Middlesboro 43
Bethlehem 72, Washington Co. 55
Betsy Layne 64, Prestonsburg 63
Bishop Brossart 67, Campbell Co. 58
Boyd Co. 65, Fairview 34
Boyle Co. 56, Garrard Co. 27
Caldwell Co. 63, Carlisle Co. 57
Central Hardin 48, Grayson Co. 38
Christian Fellowship 70, Community Christian (Paducah) 43
Clay Co. 75, Scott Co. 64
Collins 64, Madison Central 44
Cooper 58, Lloyd Memorial 56
Cov. Catholic 71, Conner 48
Crittenden Co. 73, Lyon Co. 45
Danville Christian 73, Frankfort Christian 25
Dayton 69, Villa Madonna 45
East Ridge 99, Jenkins 71
Elizabethtown 66, Lou. DeSales 62
Estill Co. 65, Powell Co. 34
Franklin-Simpson 75, Russellville 44
Fulton City 57, Fulton Co. 53
Gallatin Co. 64, Carroll Co. 61
Harrison Co. 65, Nicholas Co. 58
Henry Co. 56, Owen Co. 46
Hopkinsville 61, Fort Campbell 48
Hopkinsville 61, Fort Campbell 48
Lex. Bryan Station 58, Southwestern 56
Lex. Tates Creek 77, Frederick Douglass 61
Lincoln Co. 65, Great Crossing 41
Lou. Collegiate 49, Lou. Holy Cross 46
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 96, Lou. Ballard 87
Lou. Seneca 75, Lou. Western 57
Lou. Waggener 70, Lou. Moore 58
Ludlow 56, Calvary Christian 53
Lynn Camp 80, Jellico, Tenn. 58
Marion Co. 56, Campbellsville 41
Meade Co. 44, Bullitt Central 43
Mercer Co. 48, East Jessamine 46
Montgomery Co. 65, Paintsville 59
North Bullitt 75, Lou. Iroquois 50
Owensboro 65, Apollo 36
Owsley Co. 79, Lee Co. 62
Somerset 74, Rockcastle Co. 43
St. Henry 69, Lexington Catholic 59
St. Patrick 73, Bellevue 33
Taylor Co. 58, Adair Co. 51
Webster Co. 77, Hopkins Co. Central 47
West Carter 63, Morgan Co. 44
West Jessamine 74, Lex. Christian 46
Western Hills 65, Franklin Co. 62
Whitley Co. 46, Barbourville 44
Beth Haven Holiday Classic
Lou. Brown 68, Heritage Christian Academy 61
CFSB New Years Bash
Marion, Ill. 62, Calloway Co. 55
West Creek, Tenn. 54, Graves Co. 47
Champions of Kentucky Hoopfest
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio 75, Lou. Fern Creek 65
North Oldham 74, Bradford, Fla. 56
Oldham County 57, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50
City of Middletown Holiday Classic
Highlands 90, Lex. Lafayette 59
Lou. Atherton 58, Thomas Nelson 46
Lou. Central 69, Henderson Co. 49
Lou. Eastern 76, Ohio Co. 72
Covington Tournament
S. Dearborn, Ind. 59, Newport 56
Hoosier Gym
Berea 78, Williamstown 53
Mustang Madness
Callaway, Miss. 77, Marshall Co. 70
New Year's Bash
Marion, Ill. 68, Paducah Tilghman 56
Paducah Tilghman 70, Christian Co. 67
Not Quite Hawaii Challenge
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 64, Greenwood 57
Cov. Holy Cross 84, Bracken Co. 61
Lawrenceburg, Ind. 44, Greenwood 36
Rock Holiday Classic
Madison Southern 60, Lake Mary Prep, Fla. 51
South Oldham Classic
Bowling Green 67, Bullitt East 44
South Oldham 72, Warren Central 68
Spencer Co. 70, Holmes County, Fla. 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson Co. 58, Lincoln Co. 31
Augusta 57, Robertson County 53
Ballard Memorial 58, St. Mary 43
Barren Co. 67, Glasgow 53
Bell Co. 63, Middlesboro 60
Bethlehem 73, Washington Co. 13
Boyd Co. 65, Fairview 34
Boyle Co. 60, Garrard Co. 49
Caldwell Co. 69, Paducah Tilghman 68
Conner 87, Boone Co. 63
Crittenden Co. 52, Lyon Co. 48
Cumberland Co. 51, Clinton Co. 44, OT
Fleming Co. 85, Bath Co. 70
Franklin Co. 82, Western Hills 40
Franklin-Simpson 44, Russellville 34
Fulton City 49, Fulton Co. 20
Harrison Co. 47, Nicholas Co. 42
Hazard 85, Whitley Co. 79, OT
Hopkinsville 57, Fort Campbell 12
Jellico, Tenn. 32, Lynn Camp 31
Knott Co. Central 79, Harlan Co. 70
Letcher County Central 75, Harlan 44
Lewis Co. 50, Raceland 33
Lex. Lafayette 47, Lou. Eastern 46
Logan Co. 57, Todd Co. Central 23
Lou. Collegiate 39, Lou. Holy Cross 29
Lou. Mercy 90, Collins 55
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 49, Lou. Ballard 33
Lou. Seneca 38, Lou. Western 36
Marion Co. 46, Campbellsville 30
Marshall Co. 58, Henderson Co. 53
Mayfield 50, Calloway Co. 43
Meade Co. 70, Daviess Co. 57
Mercer Co. 72, East Jessamine 31
Newport Central Catholic 49, Lex. Tates Creek 43
North Hardin 46, Grayson Co. 43
North Laurel 58, Johnson Central 34
Notre Dame 50, Cooper 46
Owensboro 37, Apollo 35
Owsley Co. 57, Lee Co. 22
Paris 67, Pendleton Co. 26
Phelps 65, East Ridge 55
Pineville 62, Jackson Co. 60
Powell Co. 52, Estill Co. 46
Prestonsburg 53, Betsy Layne 48
Rockcastle Co. 50, Somerset 26
Russell Co. 56, Monroe Co. 54, OT
Shelby Co. 54, Owen Co. 43
Simon Kenton 69, Oldham County 51
South Warren 66, Metcalfe Co. 51
Taylor Co. 45, Adair Co. 43
Trigg Co. 71, Livingston Central 46
Walton-Verona 50, Spencer Co. 39
Warren Central 65, Butler Co. 56
West Carter 63, Elliott Co. 47
West Jessamine 50, Frederick Douglass 40
Whitefield Academy 35, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 10
City Between Lakes Shootout
Berea 51, Paintsville 40
Hall's Sgt. York Southeastern Christmas Invite
Clay Co. 58, Stratford, Tenn. 33
Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments
Pike Co. Central 61, Magoffin Co. 19