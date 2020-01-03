Scores from around Kentucky on the first Friday of the decade

Here are the scores from around the Commonwealth on the first Friday of the decade.

To watch the full Sports Overtime show, click here. For highlights from the nine games on Friday night, click here.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 44, Simon Kenton 40

Ashland Blazer 84, Union Co. 49

Augusta 73, Robertson County 68

Barren Co. 67, Glasgow 53

Bath Co. 77, Fleming Co. 63

Beechwood 64, Ryle 54

Bell Co. 46, Middlesboro 43

Bethlehem 72, Washington Co. 55

Betsy Layne 64, Prestonsburg 63

Bishop Brossart 67, Campbell Co. 58

Boyd Co. 65, Fairview 34

Boyle Co. 56, Garrard Co. 27

Caldwell Co. 63, Carlisle Co. 57

Central Hardin 48, Grayson Co. 38

Christian Fellowship 70, Community Christian (Paducah) 43

Clay Co. 75, Scott Co. 64

Collins 64, Madison Central 44

Cooper 58, Lloyd Memorial 56

Cov. Catholic 71, Conner 48

Crittenden Co. 73, Lyon Co. 45

Danville Christian 73, Frankfort Christian 25

Dayton 69, Villa Madonna 45

East Ridge 99, Jenkins 71

Elizabethtown 66, Lou. DeSales 62

Estill Co. 65, Powell Co. 34

Franklin-Simpson 75, Russellville 44

Fulton City 57, Fulton Co. 53

Gallatin Co. 64, Carroll Co. 61

Harrison Co. 65, Nicholas Co. 58

Henry Co. 56, Owen Co. 46

Hopkinsville 61, Fort Campbell 48

Hopkinsville 61, Fort Campbell 48

Lex. Bryan Station 58, Southwestern 56

Lex. Tates Creek 77, Frederick Douglass 61

Lincoln Co. 65, Great Crossing 41

Lou. Collegiate 49, Lou. Holy Cross 46

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 96, Lou. Ballard 87

Lou. Seneca 75, Lou. Western 57

Lou. Waggener 70, Lou. Moore 58

Ludlow 56, Calvary Christian 53

Lynn Camp 80, Jellico, Tenn. 58

Marion Co. 56, Campbellsville 41

Meade Co. 44, Bullitt Central 43

Mercer Co. 48, East Jessamine 46

Montgomery Co. 65, Paintsville 59

North Bullitt 75, Lou. Iroquois 50

Owensboro 65, Apollo 36

Owsley Co. 79, Lee Co. 62

Somerset 74, Rockcastle Co. 43

St. Henry 69, Lexington Catholic 59

St. Patrick 73, Bellevue 33

Taylor Co. 58, Adair Co. 51

Webster Co. 77, Hopkins Co. Central 47

West Carter 63, Morgan Co. 44

West Jessamine 74, Lex. Christian 46

Western Hills 65, Franklin Co. 62

Whitley Co. 46, Barbourville 44

Beth Haven Holiday Classic

Lou. Brown 68, Heritage Christian Academy 61

CFSB New Years Bash

Marion, Ill. 62, Calloway Co. 55

West Creek, Tenn. 54, Graves Co. 47

Champions of Kentucky Hoopfest

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., Ohio 75, Lou. Fern Creek 65

North Oldham 74, Bradford, Fla. 56

Oldham County 57, Lex. Paul Dunbar 50

City of Middletown Holiday Classic

Highlands 90, Lex. Lafayette 59

Lou. Atherton 58, Thomas Nelson 46

Lou. Central 69, Henderson Co. 49

Lou. Eastern 76, Ohio Co. 72

Covington Tournament

S. Dearborn, Ind. 59, Newport 56

Hoosier Gym

Berea 78, Williamstown 53

Mustang Madness

Callaway, Miss. 77, Marshall Co. 70

New Year's Bash

Marion, Ill. 68, Paducah Tilghman 56

Paducah Tilghman 70, Christian Co. 67

Not Quite Hawaii Challenge

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep, Ohio 64, Greenwood 57

Cov. Holy Cross 84, Bracken Co. 61

Lawrenceburg, Ind. 44, Greenwood 36

Rock Holiday Classic

Madison Southern 60, Lake Mary Prep, Fla. 51

South Oldham Classic

Bowling Green 67, Bullitt East 44

South Oldham 72, Warren Central 68

Spencer Co. 70, Holmes County, Fla. 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson Co. 58, Lincoln Co. 31

Augusta 57, Robertson County 53

Ballard Memorial 58, St. Mary 43

Barren Co. 67, Glasgow 53

Bell Co. 63, Middlesboro 60

Bethlehem 73, Washington Co. 13

Boyd Co. 65, Fairview 34

Boyle Co. 60, Garrard Co. 49

Caldwell Co. 69, Paducah Tilghman 68

Conner 87, Boone Co. 63

Crittenden Co. 52, Lyon Co. 48

Cumberland Co. 51, Clinton Co. 44, OT

Fleming Co. 85, Bath Co. 70

Franklin Co. 82, Western Hills 40

Franklin-Simpson 44, Russellville 34

Fulton City 49, Fulton Co. 20

Harrison Co. 47, Nicholas Co. 42

Hazard 85, Whitley Co. 79, OT

Hopkinsville 57, Fort Campbell 12

Jellico, Tenn. 32, Lynn Camp 31

Knott Co. Central 79, Harlan Co. 70

Letcher County Central 75, Harlan 44

Lewis Co. 50, Raceland 33

Lex. Lafayette 47, Lou. Eastern 46

Logan Co. 57, Todd Co. Central 23

Lou. Collegiate 39, Lou. Holy Cross 29

Lou. Mercy 90, Collins 55

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 49, Lou. Ballard 33

Lou. Seneca 38, Lou. Western 36

Marion Co. 46, Campbellsville 30

Marshall Co. 58, Henderson Co. 53

Mayfield 50, Calloway Co. 43

Meade Co. 70, Daviess Co. 57

Mercer Co. 72, East Jessamine 31

Newport Central Catholic 49, Lex. Tates Creek 43

North Hardin 46, Grayson Co. 43

North Laurel 58, Johnson Central 34

Notre Dame 50, Cooper 46

Owensboro 37, Apollo 35

Owsley Co. 57, Lee Co. 22

Paris 67, Pendleton Co. 26

Phelps 65, East Ridge 55

Pineville 62, Jackson Co. 60

Powell Co. 52, Estill Co. 46

Prestonsburg 53, Betsy Layne 48

Rockcastle Co. 50, Somerset 26

Russell Co. 56, Monroe Co. 54, OT

Shelby Co. 54, Owen Co. 43

Simon Kenton 69, Oldham County 51

South Warren 66, Metcalfe Co. 51

Taylor Co. 45, Adair Co. 43

Trigg Co. 71, Livingston Central 46

Walton-Verona 50, Spencer Co. 39

Warren Central 65, Butler Co. 56

West Carter 63, Elliott Co. 47

West Jessamine 50, Frederick Douglass 40

Whitefield Academy 35, Rock Creek Academy, Ind. 10

City Between Lakes Shootout

Berea 51, Paintsville 40

Hall's Sgt. York Southeastern Christmas Invite

Clay Co. 58, Stratford, Tenn. 33

Kentucky 2A Championship Sectional Tournaments

Pike Co. Central 61, Magoffin Co. 19