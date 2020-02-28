Scores from District Championship Friday in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL
2nd District
Championship
McCracken County 60, Paducah Tilghman 57
5th District
Championship
Lyon Co. 78, Crittenden Co. 65
7th District
Championship
Madisonville-North Hopkins 85, Caldwell Co. 58
9th District
Championship
Owensboro 66, Owensboro Catholic 50
11th District
Championship
Breckinridge Co. 74, Meade Co. 67
12th District
Championship
Butler Co. 63, Grayson Co. 51
13th District
Championship
Logan Co. 55, Franklin-Simpson 48
14th District
Championship
Bowling Green 57, Warren Central 51
16th District
Championship
Clinton Co. 66, Cumberland Co. 61
18th District
Championship
LaRue Co. 72, Hart Co. 45
21st District
Championship
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 85, Lou. Fairdale 73
23rd District
Championship
North Bullitt 76, Bullitt Central 68
24th District
Championship
Lou. Fern Creek 49, Lou. Jeffersontown 43
25th District
Championship
Lou. Central 57, Lou. DuPont Manual 55, OT
29th District
Championship
Oldham County 88, South Oldham 85
30th District
Championship
Collins 65, Woodford Co. 44
32nd District
Championship
Simon Kenton 55, Grant Co. 51
33rd District
Championship
Conner 52, Cooper 47
34th District
Championship
St. Henry 55, Dixie Heights 50
35th District
Championship
Cov. Catholic 63, Beechwood 52
36th District
Championship
Highlands 75, Newport 49
41st District
Championship
Frankfort 52, Franklin Co. 49
42nd District
Championship
Frederick Douglass 78, Scott Co. 75
43rd District
Championship
Lexington Catholic 72, Lex. Tates Creek 52
44th District
Championship
Madison Central 70, Berea 40
45th District
Championship
Lincoln Co. 61, Danville 50
46th District
Championship
West Jessamine 63, East Jessamine 53
48th District
Championship
Wayne Co. 77, Southwestern 76
49th District
Championship
Clay Co. 69, North Laurel 64
50th District
Championship
South Laurel 54, Corbin 51
51st District
Championship
Knox Central 89, Barbourville 54
52nd District
Championship
Harlan Co. 58, Harlan 54
53rd District
Championship
Letcher County Central 45, Knott Co. Central 44
54th District
Championship
Hazard 40, Perry Co. Central 37
55th District
Championship
Wolfe Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 60
56th District
Championship
Estill Co. 54, Owsley Co. 45
57th District
Championship
Martin County 56, Paintsville 41
58th District
Championship
Lawrence Co. 71, Prestonsburg 54
62nd District
Championship
West Carter 71, East Carter 53
63rd District
Championship
Lewis Co. 68, Russell 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
17th District
Championship
Elizabethtown 79, Central Hardin 52
18th District
Championship
Green Co. 67, Hart Co. 56
19th District
Championship
Bethlehem 54, Bardstown 53
20th District
Championship
Marion Co. 57, Taylor Co. 28
21st District
Championship
Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 57, Lou. Holy Cross 32
25th District
Championship
Lou. DuPont Manual 51, Lou. Central 42
29th District
Championship
South Oldham 63, Oldham County 50
30th District
Championship
Anderson Co. 74, Woodford Co. 29
34th District
Championship
Dixie Heights 58, Ludlow 55
41st District
Championship
Franklin Co. 62, Great Crossing 46
42nd District
Championship
Scott Co. 81, Lex. Bryan Station 47
43rd District
Championship
Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lex. Tates Creek 46
44th District
Championship
Madison Central 43, Berea 32
45th District
Championship
Danville, Ark. 74, Garrard Co. 47
49th District
Championship
North Laurel 62, Clay Co. 39
59th District
Championship
Shelby Valley 50, Pikeville 43