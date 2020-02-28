Scores from District Championship Friday in the Commonwealth of Kentucky

By  | 
Posted:

(WYMT) - BOYS BASKETBALL

2nd District

Championship

McCracken County 60, Paducah Tilghman 57

5th District

Championship

Lyon Co. 78, Crittenden Co. 65

7th District

Championship

Madisonville-North Hopkins 85, Caldwell Co. 58

9th District

Championship

Owensboro 66, Owensboro Catholic 50

11th District

Championship

Breckinridge Co. 74, Meade Co. 67

12th District

Championship

Butler Co. 63, Grayson Co. 51

13th District

Championship

Logan Co. 55, Franklin-Simpson 48

14th District

Championship

Bowling Green 57, Warren Central 51

16th District

Championship

Clinton Co. 66, Cumberland Co. 61

18th District

Championship

LaRue Co. 72, Hart Co. 45

21st District

Championship

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 85, Lou. Fairdale 73

23rd District

Championship

North Bullitt 76, Bullitt Central 68

24th District

Championship

Lou. Fern Creek 49, Lou. Jeffersontown 43

25th District

Championship

Lou. Central 57, Lou. DuPont Manual 55, OT

29th District

Championship

Oldham County 88, South Oldham 85

30th District

Championship

Collins 65, Woodford Co. 44

32nd District

Championship

Simon Kenton 55, Grant Co. 51

33rd District

Championship

Conner 52, Cooper 47

34th District

Championship

St. Henry 55, Dixie Heights 50

35th District

Championship

Cov. Catholic 63, Beechwood 52

36th District

Championship

Highlands 75, Newport 49

41st District

Championship

Frankfort 52, Franklin Co. 49

42nd District

Championship

Frederick Douglass 78, Scott Co. 75

43rd District

Championship

Lexington Catholic 72, Lex. Tates Creek 52

44th District

Championship

Madison Central 70, Berea 40

45th District

Championship

Lincoln Co. 61, Danville 50

46th District

Championship

West Jessamine 63, East Jessamine 53

48th District

Championship

Wayne Co. 77, Southwestern 76

49th District

Championship

Clay Co. 69, North Laurel 64

50th District

Championship

South Laurel 54, Corbin 51

51st District

Championship

Knox Central 89, Barbourville 54

52nd District

Championship

Harlan Co. 58, Harlan 54

53rd District

Championship

Letcher County Central 45, Knott Co. Central 44

54th District

Championship

Hazard 40, Perry Co. Central 37

55th District

Championship

Wolfe Co. 62, Breathitt Co. 60

56th District

Championship

Estill Co. 54, Owsley Co. 45

57th District

Championship

Martin County 56, Paintsville 41

58th District

Championship

Lawrence Co. 71, Prestonsburg 54

62nd District

Championship

West Carter 71, East Carter 53

63rd District

Championship

Lewis Co. 68, Russell 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

17th District

Championship

Elizabethtown 79, Central Hardin 52

18th District

Championship

Green Co. 67, Hart Co. 56

19th District

Championship

Bethlehem 54, Bardstown 53

20th District

Championship

Marion Co. 57, Taylor Co. 28

21st District

Championship

Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 57, Lou. Holy Cross 32

25th District

Championship

Lou. DuPont Manual 51, Lou. Central 42

29th District

Championship

South Oldham 63, Oldham County 50

30th District

Championship

Anderson Co. 74, Woodford Co. 29

34th District

Championship

Dixie Heights 58, Ludlow 55

41st District

Championship

Franklin Co. 62, Great Crossing 46

42nd District

Championship

Scott Co. 81, Lex. Bryan Station 47

43rd District

Championship

Lex. Paul Dunbar 62, Lex. Tates Creek 46

44th District

Championship

Madison Central 43, Berea 32

45th District

Championship

Danville, Ark. 74, Garrard Co. 47

49th District

Championship

North Laurel 62, Clay Co. 39

59th District

Championship

Shelby Valley 50, Pikeville 43

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus