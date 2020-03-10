SEC to adjust locker room policies for men's basketball tournament

The Southeastern Conference announced today that it is instituting a number of changes to its locker room access and cleaning policies for the duration of the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Locker room access will be strictly limited to student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel. Members of the media will be able to interview head coaches and select student-athletes via traditional press conferences in the established press conference room. The SEC will also create a separate controlled auxiliary space near the press conference room for a limited number of additional post-game interviews.

The health and well-being of student-athletes and teams is an ongoing priority for the SEC. After consulting with public health officials, member schools and colleagues throughout collegiate and professional sports, the SEC will also implement the following health measures, most of which were also applied during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament last week:

- Use of hospital grade disinfectant to sanitize locker rooms before - teams arrive and immediately upon departure;

- Sanitization of game balls with hospital grade disinfectant after each practice and game;

- Sanitization of team benches plus band and cheerleader seating areas following each game;

- Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and Lysol spray in team locker rooms; and

- Hand sanitizers at scorer's table, in officials' locker rooms and operations offices.

The SEC is providing additional hand sanitizers at all arena entrances, throughout the concourse and in meeting rooms. The SEC will also display the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations on preventive action on signage throughout the concourse.

The SEC continues to monitor all developments associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) and remains in regular communication with public health officials.