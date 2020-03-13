SEC suspends team activities through April 15

After previously suspending all athletic activity until March 30th, the SEC pushed that suspension back to April 15th, putting Kentucky football's spring game up in the air.

The SEC today announced that all organized team activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings, will be suspended through Apr. 15.

Kentucky football's spring game was scheduled for April 11th at Noon on the SEC Network