SEC cancels men's basketball tournament

The SEC announced Thursday morning that they are canceling the 2020 men's basketball tournament.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

Tennessee and Alabama were scheduled to tip-off at 1 p.m. ET in the first game on Thursday. Kentucky was in Nashville for practice as well. The Big Ten and American conferences have also canceled their tournaments.