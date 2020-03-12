SEC cancels men's basketball tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - The SEC announced Thursday morning that they are canceling the 2020 men's basketball tournament.

Tennessee and Alabama were scheduled to tip-off at 1 p.m. ET in the first game on Thursday. Kentucky was in Nashville for practice as well. The Big Ten and American conferences have also canceled their tournaments.

 