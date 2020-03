The SEC Men's Conference Tournament bracket is set after the league finished Regular season play Saturday.

Kentucky will begin play in the Sec Men's Tournament Friday, March 13th at 1 p.m. eastern time. The Wildcats, who picked up the 1 seed and double-bye, will play the winner of the Tennessee and Alabama.