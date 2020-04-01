Rodney Rowe named new Shelby Valley boys head coach

Shelby Valley found a new boys basketball head coach in Rodney Rowe. The brother of Shelby Valley girls head coach Lonnie Rowe, Rodney switches from the girls side to the boys.

In his last stint as a head coach, Rodney Rowe led the Lady Kats to a 15th All 'A' Region championship and to the All 'A' championship game. Overall, he led Shelby Valley to three region championships and a 256-75 record over 11 years.

Rodney Rowe will replace Jim Hicks, who spent seven seasons at Shelby Valley.