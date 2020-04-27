12th region baseball teams hold unique tournament

What was once a normal sighting on a baseball field, now has a new normal.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 high school baseball season was canceled.

"After about a week or two I was thinking that it could happen and we would lose the whole season the delay I think we were three days from opening up, I mean we had a scrimmage scheduled for that Saturday up in Lexington,” said Somerset Head Coach, Phil Grundy.

However, Rockcastle's coach and players found a creative way to still have the district and region tournaments.

“Me and my coach Brad McNew we’re playing where we live and we like play against each other online and games and stuff and he was like well what if we had a district and region tournament,” said Sophomore Pitcher, Ethan Fain.

The duo came up with an online tournament through their MLB The Show Diamond Dynasty teams on Play Station 4.

“We kind of got it out on Twitter and then got to texting other people and they were all for it and now we’re here getting ready to play a tournament,” added Fain.

All but three teams from the region decided to participate, by picking one player from each school to represent their team.

“I’m streaming the games and everybody’s watching it and I mean there was 20 people on my three-inning game I streamed for a test the other day, so I’m expecting there to be probably 50 to 60 people on the next one I play so it is kind of cool having everybody watch you,” said Fain.

Like sports normally do, it only brought the region closer together.

“Well I mean ultimately everybody’s just wanting to play some sort of baseball right now so it’s bringing everyone together in our region I’ve talk to people I would have never talk to outside of baseball,” added Fain.

It is not the same as the real thing, but for now, it is all they have.

“We want baseball back as soon as we can get it back in a Safe way and right now this is all we can get this is kind of our baseball fix for the 2020 season,” added Grundy.