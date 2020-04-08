Robert Amis named Pike Central boy's basketball head coach

Pike County High School posted on Facebook the following:

Pike County Central High School is pleased to introduce the new Head Coach of Boys Basketball, Mr. Robert Amis!

Mr. Amis is a Hazard native, graduating from Perry County Central High School where he was a basketball standout, winning multiple region and district championships as a player. From there, he played at the college level for the University of Virginia College at Wise.

As a coach, Mr. Amis has found success at both the high school and collegiate levels. He has compiled, as an assistant coach, a record of 21-9 at the high school level, and a 73-20 record at the college level. He has served as Head Coach at Breathitt County HS (38-29), Eminence HS (15-15), and Greenup County HS (32-28). Last season, at Greenup County, his record was 21-9 and the team was the 63rd District Regular Season Champion.

Mr. Amis holds graduate degrees from both Marshall University and the University of the Cumberlands.

We are excited to see what the future holds for this program!