Richards, Maxey Win USBWA National Honors

Big-time performances typically garner big-time awards. Kentucky men’s basketball players Nick Richards and Tyrese Maxey picked up two more honors Tuesday following their difference-making efforts in UK’s win over No. 3/4 Louisville, earning national awards from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Richards was named the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week and Maxey was tabbed the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Week.

It’s the second consecutive day Richards and Maxey have been awarded for their standout performances vs. the Cardinals. Richards earned Co-Southeastern Conference Player of the Week honors and Maxey was named the SEC Freshman of the Week and NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week on Monday.

Richards is the sixth UK player to win the Oscar Robertson Player of the Week award since its inception during the 2009-10 season. He is the first since PJ Washington claimed the honor on Feb. 17 after he helped the Wildcats down No. 1/1 Tennessee. Other UK honorees include Kevin Knox (2017-18), Malik Monk (2016-17), Julius Randle (2013-14) and Doron Lamb (2010-11). Anthony Davis won the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Year honor in 2012.

Maxey is the first winner of the Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week honor since Tyler Herro won it on Jan. 2 following last season’s victory over Louisville. Other Wildcat winners include Kevin Knox during the 2017-18 season and Tyler Ulis and Karl-Anthony Towns during the historic 2014-15 season.

It’s the first time Kentucky players have swept both USBWA awards since Knox won both honors on Jan. 30, 2018.

Richards logged his team-leading fifth double-double of the season and the sixth of his career vs. Louisville, but it was his steady post presence throughout the game, his rim protection and his surge in the extra period that made the biggest impact as Kentucky knocked off the Cardinals for the sixth straight time in Rupp Arena and the 11th time in the rivalry’s last 13 meetings.

The junior from Kingston, Jamaica, picked up his fourth foul with 14:31 remaining in the second half and UK leading by double figures. In the nearly seven minutes he was forced to the bench, Louisville took a 46-45 lead until he re-entered at the 8:53 mark.

Against one of the best frontcourts in the country, he played most of the final 8:53 of regulation and all five minutes of overtime without picking up his fifth foul to anchor Kentucky’s inside game. During that stretch he took two momentum-changing charges and scored seven straight points in overtime.

Kentucky needed every one of them.

With Louisville leading 68-65 with 2:21 to go in overtime, Richards snared an offensive rebound (one of six in the game) and converted the traditional three-point play to even the score once again. His free throws with 27 seconds remaining gave the Wildcats a 72-70 lead they would not relinquish.

Richards also drew a game-high 11 fouls to get Kentucky to the free-throw line, a key difference in the outcome. UK made 21 of 25 at the line while Louisville made just 9 of 20.

The double-double for Richards was his first against a ranked opponent in his three seasons at Kentucky. In 20 games prior against ranked foes, Richards averaged 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He had never recorded double-digit scoring or rebounding numbers against a ranked opponent.

Maxey’s 27 points vs. the No. 3/4 team in the country are the most by any player in the series since Louisville’s Damion Lee scored 27 on Dec. 26, 2015. They were also the most points by a UK player in the series since Jodie Meeks had 28 on Jan. 4, 2009, and the most ever by a Kentucky freshman in the rivalry.

Entering the game in a 3-point shooting drought – he had made just one of his last 16 attempts – Maxey went 4 for 5 against the Cardinals from behind the arc. His nine made field goals are a career high, and his seven rebounds tied a career best. Thirteen of his points came in the opening half thanks to three 3-pointers.

Maxey was named the Bluegrass Sports Commission Most Valuable Player for his performance.

The freshman guard out of Garland, Texas, has played his best against the best. In three games this season against ranked foes, Maxey is averaging a team-high 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and shooting 53.8% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range.

Although Maxey was tabbed the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Week, he appeared on the preseason watch list for the season-ending Oscar Robertson Trophy for national player of the year.

The Oscar Robertson Trophy bears the name and image of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest player of the year award and the only one named after a former player. Robertson was the first NBA player to average a triple-double, was an NBA champion (1971) and NBA MVP (1964) and was a two-time USBWA College Player of the Year selection (1959, 1960).

The Wayman Tisdale Award is named for the late Wayman Tisdale, who was a three-time USBWA All-America selection at Oklahoma. Following a stint on the 1994 U.S. Olympic basketball team, he played 12 years in the NBA before retiring in 1997 to focus on a blossoming jazz music career. In March 2007, he was diagnosed with cancer and passed away in May 2009.

The Wildcats return to action on Saturday vs. Missouri in the SEC opener for both teams. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Rupp Arena on SEC Network.

Kentucky was picked by the media to win the league for a 49th time.