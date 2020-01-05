Rhyne Howard put up career-high 37 points against Tennessee

Rhyne Howard drained seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points and No. 13 Kentucky held off No. 22 Tennessee 80-76.

Howard made several key baskets and then sank 4 of 6 free throws in the final minute as the Wildcats held off one last surge from the Lady Vols.

Howard's last 3-pointer put Kentucky on top 72-60 with 3:42 to play. She made a layup at 1:54 stopped an 8-0 Tennessee run and took over at the foul line. Rennia Davis led Tennessee with 27 points before fouling out in the final minute.

