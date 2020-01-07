Rhyne Howard named SEC Player of the Week

For the second time this season and the 10th time in her two-year career, University of Kentucky women’s basketball sophomore guard Rhyne Howard has received a weekly honor from the league office as she was tabbed the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The honor comes a day after Howard was tabbed the espnW National Player of the Week after an impressive start to league play for the guard with 28 points, six rebounds and two assists at South Carolina before hitting a school-record tying seven 3-pointers with a career-best 37 points against Tennessee on Sunday. Howard led Kentucky in points, rebounds (9), assists (5), steals (3) and blocks (2) against the Lady Vols. The strong performances were the third and fourth straight 25+ scoring games for Howard, becoming the first player to accomplish that feat since All-American Valerie Still did it during the 1980-81 season. Howard’s 37 points were the most scored by any SEC player this season and marked the most points scored by a UK player against Tennessee in program history. The native of Cleveland, Tennessee, becomes the fifth UK player ever to score 37 or more points in the game and the first since Makayla Epps had 42 against Mississippi State on Feb. 12, 2015.

Howard, who is the first UK player since Epps in 2016-17 to have multiple 30+ point scoring games in the same season, is having a remarkable season for Kentucky averaging 22.6 points per game and 5.7 rebounds per game while leading the team with 46 3s made and 29 steals. Howard ranks top-10 nationally and second in the SEC in field-goals made, 3-point field-goals made, total points and points per game. The guard has scored 20 or more points nine times this season and has led Kentucky in scoring 11 times and in rebounds six times.

For her career, Howard has 841 points, needing just 159 more to join Kentucky’s 1,000-point club. In 46 career games, Howard has hit at least one 3 in 41 games, scored 10+ in 39 games, scored 20+ in 19 games and led UK in scoring in 27 games. This was the second weekly honor of the season for Howard, who in early December was named the SEC Player of the Week for her impressive performances against Charlotte and Samford. Last year, Howard set a new league record by earning eight SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

The reigning unanimous national freshman of the year last season, Howard has been tabbed to nearly every watch list for national honors, including the Citizen Naismith Trophy Top 50, John R. Wooden Award Top 30, Cheryl Miller Award Preseason Watch List, WBCA Preseason Wade Watch List, USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale Watch List and was Preseason All-SEC First Team by both league coaches and league media.