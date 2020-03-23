Rewriting history: Kaylee Mathis claims spot as Clay County's new all-time leading scorer

The name Richie Farmer makes ears perk up around the state of Kentucky.

"You heard his name, and people were bragging and telling how good he was," Ronnie Mathis said. "He had the most awesome career of anybody in high school history."

"Clay County, you think of Bobby Keith, Richie Farmer," Clay County Senior Kaylee Mathis said. "It's all a legacy, and just to be like included into that is so honoring."

Kaylee Mathis's name now sits atop a prestigious list at Clay County. The senior has won multiple awards throughout her career as a Tiger. This season she took the spot of Clay County's all-time leading scorer, passing Clay County legend Richie Farmer.

"Everything's she's accomplished and what she's done, it's amazing an amazing thing," Farmer said about Mathis passing him up.

"For me to think that my daughter would break his record is really unbelievable," said Ronnie Mathis, Kaylee's dad added.

For Kaylee, it was just a matter of time before she passed it. The record is something she's had her eye on for a while now.

"Whenever I was in the fourth grade, I always remember saying that I was gonna be the all-time leading scorer and my dreams came to a reality," Kaylee recalled.

Though the ball will stop bouncing for Kaylee Mathis eventually, she hopes she can inspire athletes around the mountains despite the stigma.

"Mountain girls are often frowned upon, saying there's not as much talent in the mountains, but I think if you have the right mentality and you work hard, you're just as good as any player," Mathis said.

Kaylee Mathis will continue her basketball career at the University of the Cumberlands next season. She finished her high school career with 3,166 points.