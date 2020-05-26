Report: one of Bob Baffert's top 3-year-old horses tests positive for banned substance

The Courier-Journal is reporting that one of Bob Baffert's two Kentucky Derby horses has tested positive for a banned substance.

The report, citing a source, says two of Baffert's horses tested positive during the recent meet at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas, including one of his top 3-year-olds -- Nadal and Charlatan are currently pointed for the Kentucky Derby.

Baffert won both divisions of the Arkansas Derby with the pair. Charlatan is the 5-1 favorite in the Kentucky Derby, which this year will be run in Sept.

An initial positive test is not enough to disqualify a horse. A horse owner can send a "split" sample to another lab to get a second opinion.