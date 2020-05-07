Report: UK quarterback Amani Gilmore enters transfer portal

Updated: Thu 2:37 PM, May 07, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Another Wildcat has entered his name in the transfer portal. This time, it's redshirt freshman quarterback Amani Gilmore who looks to find another home.

Gilmore saw action against UT Martin during his redshirt season. A two-sport athlete, Gilmore was a three-star recruit coming out of Hammond, Louisiana. He is the fifth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal.

 
