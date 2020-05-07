Report: UK quarterback Amani Gilmore enters transfer portal

Another Wildcat has entered his name in the transfer portal. This time, it's redshirt freshman quarterback Amani Gilmore who looks to find another home.

2019 3-star QB Amani Gilmore has entered the transfer portal after redshirting his one season at #BBN @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @RowlandRIVALS https://t.co/naIXdI5PWE — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) May 7, 2020

Gilmore saw action against UT Martin during his redshirt season. A two-sport athlete, Gilmore was a three-star recruit coming out of Hammond, Louisiana. He is the fifth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal.