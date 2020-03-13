Report: NCAA grants spring sport athletes another year of eligibility

After the cancellation of winter and spring championships, the NCAA announced on Friday that they will grant spring athletes with another year of eligibility.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

NCAA looking into what to do with those who played winter sports. https://t.co/7YXwFpV4pM — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020

As seen in the tweet above, discussions are ongoing on what to do with winter athletes. Winter sports played their entire regular season already, so the NCAA's ruling on winter athletes is up in the air.