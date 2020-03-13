Report: NCAA grants spring sport athletes another year of eligibility

Fri 3:06 PM, Mar 13, 2020

(WYMT) - After the cancellation of winter and spring championships, the NCAA announced on Friday that they will grant spring athletes with another year of eligibility.

As seen in the tweet above, discussions are ongoing on what to do with winter athletes. Winter sports played their entire regular season already, so the NCAA's ruling on winter athletes is up in the air.

 
