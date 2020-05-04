Report: Louisville basketball receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA

By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports, the University of Louisville received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA pertaining to the Cards' men's basketball program.

The Cardinals are expected to receive a Level One allegation, while former head coach Rick Pitino is expected to receive a Level Two allegation.

The Cards are one of the schools listed in a report last year of programs that would receive notices and be hit with allegations. Kansas, NC State and South Carolina are among the other schools that have received notices as well.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus