Report: Louisville basketball receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA

According to multiple reports, the University of Louisville received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA pertaining to the Cards' men's basketball program.

The University of Louisville has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA pertaining to the men's basketball program, @TheAthletic has confirmed through multiple sources. The school plans to send out a release and announce a press conference shortly. — Danielle Lerner (@danielle_lerner) May 4, 2020

The Cardinals are expected to receive a Level One allegation, while former head coach Rick Pitino is expected to receive a Level Two allegation.

Sources: Louisville Notice of Allegations contains one Level One allegation against the university, which is the most serious in nature. Rick Pitino, recently hired at Iona, faces a Level Two allegation. Notice should be released shortly. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 4, 2020

The Cards are one of the schools listed in a report last year of programs that would receive notices and be hit with allegations. Kansas, NC State and South Carolina are among the other schools that have received notices as well.