Report: Kentucky WR coach MIchael Smith will not rejoin staff

FootballScoop reported that Oregon wide receivers coach Jovon Bouknight was joining the Kentucky coaching staff, which suggested that incumbent wide receivers coach Michael Smith would not return. CatsPause.com can confirm that Smith will not return to the coaching staff.

Smith had been with the Wildcats for two seasons. He previously coached with Kansas State, Arizona and Arkansas. The coach came to Lexington following an accomplished playing career at Kansas State.

"During his playing career, Smith was known as one the Big Eight Conference's all-time great receivers. He concluded his playing career as the Big Eight's second-leading receiver with 179 receptions, trailing just Oklahoma State All-American Hart Lee Dykes. The total of 179 catches ranked 40th in NCAA history at the time. Smith was named third-team All-America by the Associated Press in 1991 and honorable mention All-America in 1989 by the AP and UPI. Smith was also a two-time All-Big Eight selection (1989 and 1991).

His career total of 2,457 receiving yards was third-best in Big Eight history behind Dykes and 1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers. The total was bolstered by nine 100-yard receiving games, which was a school record at the time.

Smith also posted three of the top four games in K-State history with 179 yards vs. New Mexico (1990), 174 yards vs. Washington (1991) and 172 vs. Nebraska (1991). Smith also owned three of the top five reception games in school history, including 13 catches for 166 yards vs. Missouri in 1989. He led the Big Eight as a sophomore in 1989 and was seventh in the nation with 70 catches for 816 yards. In 1990, he had 46 receptions for 796 yards in 1990 and tallied 55 for 768 in 1991.

All totaled, Smith has coached in 18 bowl games."

Bouknight has been around the program recently and, although not official, is expected to become the next wide receivers coach. Bouknight was briefly at Texas Tech before accepting the job with the Ducks. Prior to that, he had been apart of the Utah State coaching staff for ten seasons.