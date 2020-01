After losing Derrick LeBlanc to Arkansas, Mark Stoops and Kentucky have reportedly filled their defensive line coach vacancy with former Cat Anwar Stewart. Stewart worked at UK during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Last season, Stewart spent his time as a defensive line coach for Appalachian State, a team that went 13-1 and won the Sun Belt Conference.

As a player at Kentucky, Stewart served as a team captain in 1999.