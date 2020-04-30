Report: Bengals release Andy Dalton

After drafting Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bengals released longtime starter Andy Dalton, according to reports.

Dalton spent all nine of his seasons in the NFL with Cincinnati. The Texas native made three Pro Bowls in his time in Cincy, including his rookie year in 2011.

During Cincinnati's 2-14 season in 2019, Dalton was benched after an 0-8 start by first-year head coach Zac Taylor. After three more losses, Dalton was renamed the starter and led the Bengals to a 2-3 record to finish the season.

The Bengals took Dalton 35th overall in 2011. In his nine seasons, Dalton threw for 31,594 yards and 204 touchdowns to 118 interceptions.