Region Tournament Breakdown – Girls’ High School Basketball

Let’s take a team-by-team look at all of the teams in the coverage area that are vying for a spot in the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen in Rupp Arena.

12th Region

Rockcastle County (24-7)

Region Championships: 7 (3 13th Region: 1997, 2004, 2005; 4 12th Region: 2006, 2008, 2010, 2011)

How They Got Here: 47th District Champions (defeated Pulaski County 41-39, defeated Casey County 47-37)

For the first time in nine years, Rockcastle County is in great position to make it back to the state tournament. The Lady Rockets are enjoying a season of 20 wins or more for the first time since the 2010-11 season. That year, Chrysti Noble’s team produced a 36-1 record and went on to win the state tournament.

As for the 2019-20 campaign, Rockcastle County has won 13 of their last 14 contests coming into the 12th Region Tournament. Junior Casey Coleman made the region’s Second-Team as the forward is averaging 12.1 PPG and 6.0 PPG this season. McKenzi Himes was the other Lady Rocket to be recognized as the senior made All-Region Third-Team. Himes is averaging 10.4 PPG and 6.4 RPG. Rockcastle County leads the 12th Region in field goal percentage at 48.4%. The Lady Rockets are also 11th in the state and are tied with Casey County for the region’s best free throw percentage at 71.8%.

Southwestern (24-5):

Region Championships: 1 (2019)

48th District Champions (defeated Wayne County 67-54)

The Lady Warriors are looking to get back to Lexington as Junior Molden’s team comes into the 12th Region Tournament on a three-game win streak and winners of nine out of their last 10. That includes a victory against Wayne County in the 48th District Championship. Southwestern has three players that made All-Region Teams.

Regi Cundiff was named to the 12th Region’s First-Team as the senior is averaging 13.4 PPG and 6.2 RPG. Alexa Smiddy made Second-Team as the junior is scoring 11.6 PPG. Senior Kennedy Harris was selected to the Third-Team as the senior is averaging 11.4 PPG and is shooting 79.1% from the free throw line. Southwestern is averaging 62.1 PPG as a team, good enough for 20th in the state. They are third in the region behind Mercer County and Casey County. The Lady Warriors are fifth in the state and second in the region behind Rockcastle County in field goal percentage at 45.9%.

13th Region

Bell County (24-4)

Region Championships: 1 (2015)

How They Got Here: 52nd District Champions (defeated Middlesboro 61-36, defeated Harlan County 52-51)

The Lady Bobcats are back in the region tournament for the second consecutive season as David Teague’s crew were “one-and-done” last season against South Laurel. Bell County comes into this week’s action on a six-game win streak and a 15-1 record against teams in the region. Their 15 wins are tied with Corbin for the most wins inside the region this season. The Lady Bobcats also finished up district play with a perfect record (8-0).

Senior Abby Harris and freshman Talyah McQueen were named to the All-52nd District Tournament team while McQueen also took home Newcomer of the Year honors in the district. Harris is averaging 16.5 PPG and 7.1 RPG while McQueen is averaging a double-double with 13.7 PPG and a region-leading 10.2 RPG. Teague was named the district’s Coach of the Year. The Lady Bobcats are third in the region in margin of victory, beating teams by an average of 13.0 PPG.

Clay County (17-13)

Region Championships: 18 (1976, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012)

How They Got Here: 49th District Runner-Up (defeated Jackson County 36-35, lost to North Laurel 62-39)

After having missed the region tournament the last two seasons, the Lady Tigers are back. Clay County is looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2012. That year the Lady Tigers went undefeated in the region and finished with an overall record of 31-6. The Lady Tigers have the most victories all-time in the 13th Region Tournament action with 77.

It has been an up-and-down year for Clay County but it should be known by now that postseason basketball is a new season and anything can happen in a one-game scenario. The 18-time Region Champions come into the postseason having won three of their last four. The Lady Tigers are led by 3,000-point scorer and 49th District Player of the Year, Kaylee Mathis. The senior is fourth in the region in scoring at 19.8 PPG and is averaging 4.5 RPG. Junior Taylor Asher is the team’s other double-digit scorer as the guard is averaging 10.4 PPG.

Harlan County (16-11)

Region Championships: 1 (2018)

How They Got Here: 52nd District Runner-Up (defeated Harlan 73-65, lost to Bell County 52-51)

The Lady Black Bears do own one regional championship but for the most part, Harlan County’s experience in the tournament has ended in a lot of heartbreak. They are 1-6 all-time in the 13th Region Championship games. Debbie Green’s team comes into the tournament having won three of their last four contests and five of their last seven.

Morgan Blakley was named the 52nd District Player of the Year as the senior is averaging 22.7 PPG. Blakley is also the team’s leading rebounder at 8.5 RPG. The forward is also 15th in the state and fourth in the region in free throw percentage at 81.5%. KellyBeth Hoskins is just inside the top 50 statewide in three-pointers made per game with 2.2 and is hitting from beyond the arc at 34%.

North Laurel (26-4)

Region Championships: 1 (2019)

How They Got Here: 49th District Champions (defeated Red Bird 87-25, defeated Clay County 62-39)

The Lady Jaguars continue to raise the bar and up their expectations. Three years ago, the team fell in the 13th Region Semifinals to Harlan County. Two years ago, the team made the championship game but fell to the same team. Eddie Mahan’s team finally broke through with their maiden region title against the Lady Black Bears last season. The team also recorded its first 30-win season in school history. As for this season, North Laurel is carrying a lot of momentum into the tournament, having won five in a row and winning all five of those games by at least 20 points.

The Lady Jaguars are led by four double-digit scorers. Seventh Grader Halle Collins was named Newcomer of the Year in the district while senior Gracie Jervis, sophomore Emily Sizemore and sophomore Hailee Valentine were all named to the district’s all-tournament team. Valentine leads the team in scoring at 14.9 PPG while Collins is producing 14.0 PPG and leads the team in rebounding at 7.0 RPG. Jervis is pouring in 11.0 PPG while Sizemore is generating 10.4 PPG. North Laurel is third in the state and leads the region in scoring at 71.2 PPG. Only Scott County and South Laurel are averaging more. The Lady Jaguars lead the state in free throw shooting at 77.3% and are second in the state in three-point shooting at 39.0%.

Pineville (17-10)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 51st District Champions (defeated Barbourville 65-46, defeated Knox Central 48-47)

After a sabbatical last season, the Lady Lions have returned to the region tournament. Jamie Mills’ team also won their first district title since the 2015-16 season. Junior Whitney Caldwell as named as the 51st District Player of the Year while junior Raigan King also made the district’s first-team. Mills was named as the Coach of the Year in the district.

Caldwell is averaging 18.3 PPG and is 12th in the state in free throw shooting at 81.9%. Only the North Laurel tandem of Emily Sizemore and Hailee Valentine are shooting better from the charity stripe than Caldwell. King is producing 15.3 PPG and leads the in rebounding at 6.0 RPG. Pineville is tied with North Laurel for the fewest points allowed in the region, allowing just 47 PPG. The Lady Lions are third in the region in field goal percentage at 42.9%. Only North Laurel and Clay County are making their field goals at a higher clip.

South Laurel (23-6)

Region Championships: 2 (1 12th Region: 2005; 1 13th Region: 2008)

How They Got Here: 50th District Champions (defeated Williamsburg 95-71, defeated Whitley County 85-41)

The Lady Cardinals come into the region tournament winners of five out of their last six and have won 20-plus games for the fourth consecutive season. Senior Ally Collett has not missed a beat since returning from her torn PCL as the guard was named the 50th District Player of the Year while Sydnie Hall and Amerah Steele also made the district’s First-Team. Chris Souder was recognized as the 50th District Coach of the Year.

Steele and Hall are eighth and 11th in the state in three-pointers made per game at 3.0 and 2.9, respectively. The tandem also lead the region in that department. South Laurel is fifth in the state and second in the region in free throws made at 73.5%. The Lady Cardinals are sixth in the state and are second in the region in three-point percentage at 37.5%. Sophomore forward Rachel Presley also became eligible for South Laurel recently and has averaged 14.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG in the four games she has played in.

Whitley County (15-17)

Region Championships: 1 (1985)

How They Got Here: 50th District Runner-Up (defeated Corbin 51-49, lost to South Laurel 85-41)

The Lady Colonels are making their third straight appearance in the region tournament. Despite having a six-game losing streak at one point during the season, Sean Pigman’s team has played better basketball as of late, winning six of their last eight games.

Whitley County are led by Kallie Housley and 50th District First-Teamer Lindsey Shope. Housley is a freshman guard that is averaging 10.7 PPG and 3.3 RPG while Shope is a senior guard that is 10.3 PPG. In their last four victories, the Lady Colonels gave up fewer than 60 points.

14th Region

Estill County (12-19)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 56th District Runner-Up (defeated Powell County 56-53, lost to Owsley County 75-45)

The Lady Engineers are participating in the region tournament for the first time in three seasons. Estill County bowed out of the first round in their last appearance, losing to Knott Central 62-51.

Estill County is led by Mia Hale as the sophomore is averaging 19.3 PPG and 5.6 RPG. Haley Angel is having a solid season as well as the freshman is putting up 10.7 PPG and 9.1 RPG. Despite having an overall record below .500, Ruth Hughes’ team does own a winning record against 14th Region teams at 8-6. The Lady Engineers look to get past the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2008-09 where they lost to Letcher Central in the semifinals.

Hazard (18-10)

Region Championships: 3 (1995, 1996, 1997)

How They Got Here: 54th District Champions (defeated Buckhorn 41-25, defeated Leslie County 49-36)

The Lady Bulldogs won their third straight district championship last week and have righted the ship at an appropriate time. Hazard has three double-digit scorers in junior Hayley Caudill, senior Hailee Mullins and senior Desiree Sturgill. Caudill is averaging 16.1 PPG and 4.6 RPG while Mullins is averaging 12.1 PPG and is shooting 78.1% from the free throw line. Sturgill is producing 10.0 PPG.

The Lady Bulldogs are 15th in the state and second in the region in free throw shooting at 71.1%. Only Wolfe County is shooting their free throws at a better percentage than Larry Caudill’s crew. Hazard made the regional title game just two years ago, dropping a close contest to Knott Central, 48-45 at Estill County.

Jackson City (12-17)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 55th District Runner-Up (defeated Riverside Christian 56-55, lost to Wolfe County 72-39)

The Lady Tigers are back in the running for the 14th Region Championship for the first time since the 2017-18 season. At that time, Walter Thompson, Jr. was the man at the helm for Jackson City and fell to Lee County in the quarterfinals, 74-45.

Three players pace the Lady Tigers including BreAnna Tincher. The sophomore sits third in the state and second in the region in scoring at 25.8 PPG. Only Wolfe County’s Hailey Smith is averaging more among region players. Tincher also leads the team in rebounding at 8.4 RPG. Sophomore Riley Turner is scoring 12.1 PPG while senior Faith Moore is averaging 10.2 PPG and pulling down 6.7 RPG.

Knott Central (18-12)

Region Championships: 7 (1980, 1982, 2005, 2017, 2018, 2019)

How They Got Here: 53rd District Runner-Up (defeated Cordia 65-19, lost to Letcher Central 55-41)

This is the time of the year where the Lady Patriots seem to be at their best as they have won the 14th Region Championship the last three seasons. Jeff Honeycutt’s team owns one of the best record in region action at 14-2. Knott Central are led by the tandem of junior Keara Mullins and freshman Presley Fletcher. Mullins is averaging 11.7 PPG and 5.2 RPG while Presley is scoring 11.6 PPG and snagging 4.4 RPG.

Knott Central is 29th in the state and second in the region in field goal percentage at 42.8%. Only Letcher Central is shooting the ball better from the field among region teams. The Lady Patriots are also second in the 14th Region in three-point field goal percentage at 32.4%. Only Wolfe County is shooting at a better percentage from beyond the arc among region teams. Knott Central are hoping to become the first 14th Region team to “four-peat” as region tournament champions since the Breathitt County Lady Cats accomplished this feat in 2007-2010.

Leslie County (18-12)

Region Championships: 4 (1979, 1981, 1986, 2016)

How They Got Here: 54th District Runner-Up (defeated Perry Central 69-64, lost to Hazard 49-36)

The Lady Eagles have returned to the region tournament after having missed out on the party a season ago. Prior to their loss to Hazard in the 53rd District Title Game, Leslie County had won six in a row. The Lady Eagles are spearheaded by senior Lexy Meyers. The 14th Region Player of the Year is averaging 25.5 PPG, good enough for fourth-best in the state and third in the region. The Miss Basketball candidate is also hauling in 7.5 RPG.

Emily Bowling is the team’s other double-figure scorer as the junior is producing 11.1 PPG. The Lady Eagles are tied for eighth in the state and lead the 14th Region in scoring at 66.5 PPG. The Lady Eagles are also second in the state and lead the region in rebounding at 43.8 RPG.

Letcher Central (22-10)

Region Championships: 3 (2006, 2013, 2015)

How They Got Here: 53rd District Champions (defeated June Buchanan 75-40, defeated Knott Central 55-41)

Letcher Central is making its fourth straight region tournament appearance and nearly upended the three-time reigning champions in Knott Central last year, losing 54-49 in overtime at Breathitt County. After having lost to the Lady Patriots twice in the regular season, the Lady Cougars epitomized the saying “that the third time is the charm” as they knocked off Knott Central in the district title game.

The Lady Cougars are led by the trio of sophomore Kaylee Banks, senior Brooklynn Collins and junior Brooke Bates. Banks is averaging 16.9 PPG while Collins 11.9 PPG and 5.6 RPG. Bates is scoring 10.8 PPG. Banks is also sixth in the state and leads the region in field goal percentage as the guard is making her shots at 61.1% clip. Letcher Central is 11th in the state and leads the 14th Region in field goal percentage at 44.4%.

Owsley County (22-8)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 56th District Champions (defeated Lee County 63-15, defeated Estill County 75-45)

The Lady Owls have won 20-plus games for the second time in the last three seasons and won their first district title for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Travis Smith’s squad is led by three double-digit scorers including junior Lexie Lynch. The 56th District’s Most Valuable Player is averaging 20.3 PPG (23rd in the state and fourth in the region) and 6.2 RPG while Eighth Grader Carly Smith is averaging 14.0 PPG. Junior Kenzie Herald is averaging 13.6 PPG and was named the 56th District’s Defensive Player of the Tournament. Junior Amelia Murray leads the team in rebounding (11.0 RPG) and field goal percentage (53.3%).

Wolfe County (26-5)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 55th District Champions (defeated Breathitt County 62-24, defeated Jackson City 72-39)

The Lady Wolves are looking to get past the quarterfinal round of the region tournament for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Gary Brown’s team has shown progression in each of the past three seasons, going from 14-14 in 2017-18 to 22-11 last season and have improved even more this season. As a result, Brown was named the 14th Region’s Coach of the Year.

Senior Hailey Smith is second in the state in scoring at 26.1 PPG and is also Wolfe County’s leading rebounder at 8.5 RPG. Senior Madison Neely is averaging 10.2 PPG and 8.5 RPG. Smith is ninth in the state and leads the region in free throw percentage at 84.1%.

15th Region

Belfry (15-14)

Region Championships: 6 (1984, 1987, 1996, 1997, 1999, 2010)

How They Got Here: 60th District Champions (defeated Pike Central 58-35)

Even though Belfry is widely renowned for its many state championships in football, the Lady Pirates Basketball team has a pretty strong tradition in its own right. However, they have not made it out of the first round of the region tournament the past two seasons.

The Lady Pirates have three players that are averaging in double figures in scoring including senior Katie Ball. The 15th Region Player of the Year is averaging a double-double on the season with 22.7 PPG and 14.4 RPG. The forward is eight in the state and leads the region in PPG and leads the state in RPG. Sophomore Cushi Fletcher is tallying 11.6 PPG while Eighth Grader Kyera Thornsbury is averaging 10.5 PPG.

Floyd Central (19-8)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 58th District Runner-Up (defeated Betsy Layne 58-26, lost to Lawrence County 56-53)

Despite the loss to Lawrence County in the district championship game, the Lady Jaguars are starting to come around at the right time as they have won eight of their last nine. In the previous two seasons of their existence, Floyd Central has fallen in the semifinal round each time against Pikeville.

Katie Jo Moore is the team’s only double-digit scorer as the junior is generating 18.8 PPG. Moore also leads the team in rebounding at 9.9 RPG. Senior Brook Stumbo, sophomore Kamryn Shannon, freshman Jada Johnson, sophomore Grace Martin and freshman Kennedy Harvel were all named to the All-District team in the 58th District as well.

Lawrence County (19-13)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 58th District Champions (defeated Prestonsburg 57-40, defeated Floyd Central 56-53)

The Lady Bulldogs are winners of three in a row and nine of their last 10 as they defeated Floyd Central for their first-ever district title in school history. However, history has not been on Lawrence County’s side in the region tournament as they lost the first game in each of the past five seasons. The Lady Bulldogs are led by the duo of freshman Kensley Feltner and senior Alexis Ratliff. Feltner is 11th in the state and second in the region in scoring at 22.0 PPG. Feltner also leads the team in rebounding at 9.0 RPG. Ratliff is averaging 14.7 PPG and 5.0 RPG.

Martin County (21-9)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 57th District Champions (defeated Magoffin County 51-33, defeated Johnson Central 46-32)

The Lady Cardinals have a rich history in basketball but that was when the program was known as Sheldon Clark. Sheldon Clark won nine region titles but this is the first year where the school is known as Martin County.

Robin Newsome’s team has two great players in Madison Thompson and Kristen Isaac. Thompson is a senior forward that is averaging a double-double with 18.3 PPG and 13.7 RPG. Isaac is a senior center that is 11.2 PPG and 7.9 RPG. The Lady Cardinals are known for being a great team on the defensive end, having held their opponents to less than 40 points 13 times this season.

Pike Central (13-15)

Region Championships: 3 (1998, 2004, 2007)

How They Got Here: 60th District Runner-Up (defeated Phelps 66-49, lost to Belfry 58-35)

The Lady Hawks are looking to make it back to the state tournament for the first time in 13 years. Pike Central’s leading scorer is Kelsi Brinager. Brinager is averaging 19.8 PPG, good enough for 29th in the state and fourth in the 15th Region. The senior also leads the team in rebounds per game at 7.1. Pike Central was bounced from the first round in last year’s region tournament by in-county rival, Pikeville in overtime.

Pikeville (23-7)

Region Championships: 3 (1979, 1980, 2019)

How They Got Here: 59th District Runner-Up (defeated Jenkins 84-66, lost to Shelby Valley 50-43)

The Lady Panthers are looking to become the first team to win back-to-back region titles since Shelby Valley did it back in 2013-14. Kirsten Cole-Williamson leads the team in scoring at 17.4 PPG and is third in the 15th Region in rebounding at 10.7 RPG. The senior is also second in the region in field goal percentage, making her shots at a 57.6% clip. Kelsey Jo Tackett is the team’s other double-figure scorer as the senior is averaging 10.2 PPG. The Lady Panthers are third in the region in scoring, averaging 58.3 PPG.

Shelby Valley (20-8)

Region Championships: 4 (2000, 2013, 2014, 2016)

How They Got Here: 59th Champions (defeated East Ridge 68-35, defeated Pikeville 50-43)

Lonnie Rowe’s team looks primed to make a run at the state tournament as the Lady Kats have lost to Johnson Central by one point in the semifinals the last two seasons. Shelby Valley picked up its third district title in the last four years with its victory over Pikeville last Friday. The Lady Kats are led by the tandem of sophomore Alyssa Elswick and senior Alyssa Newsom. Elswick leads the team in scoring at 14.7 PPG. The forward is also the team’s leading rebounder at 7.9 RPG. Newsome is averaging 11.3 PPG.

Shelby Valley is second in the region in scoring at 59.2 PPG. Only Floyd Central is averaging more points per game than the Lady Kats in the region. The Lady Kats are also third in the region in fewest points allowed per game at 44.3 PPG. Only Phelps and Martin County are allowing less in the region.