Region Tournament Breakdown – Boys’ High School Basketball

Here’s an overview of all the teams that are participating in this year’s region tournaments.

12th Region

Pulaski County (24-6)

Region Championships: 5 (1979, 1984, 1986, 1992, 2017)

How They Got Here: 47th District Runner-Up (defeated Rockcastle County 75-45, lost to Somerset 80-69)

The Maroons are looking to get back the state tournament for the first time in three years. That year, Pulaski County finished 27-8 and won their first region title in 25 years. The Maroons are led by the trio of junior KJ Combs, senior Colton Fraley and sophomore Zach Travis. Combs is a guard that is averaging a team-leading 14.0 PPG. Fraley slots in right behind Combs at 13.6 PPG while Travis is scoring 13.2 PPG. Senior Grant Oaks is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.2 RPG.

The Maroons are 12th in the state and lead the region in scoring at 73.2 PPG. The Maroons are also fourth and lead the region in field goal percentage at 53.2%. The last time that Pulaski County hosted the Boys’ 12th Region Tournament, the Maroons fell to their in-county rival, Southwestern 53-44 in the semifinals.

Somerset (25-5)

Region Championships: 9 (8 12th Region: 1941, 1949, 1952, 1955, 1962, 1963, 1978, 1985; 1 13th Region: 1923)

How They Got Here: 47th District Champions (defeated Casey County 60-40, defeated Pulaski County 80-69)

Like Pulaski County, Somerset had a 20-plus win season two years ago but was bounced from the semifinals by Mercer County. However, the Briar Jumpers have made the region tournament in each of the last three seasons after having not made an appearance in the four seasons before that.

Three players are averaging double figures in scoring for Somerset. Junior Kade Grundy leads the team at 17.8 PPG while junior Dylan Burton is averaging 12.4 PPG. Sophomore Gavin Stevens is scoring 12.0 PPG. Burton also leads the team in free throw percentage at 79.8%. Junior Kaiya Sheron leads the team in rebounding at 7.6 RPG. The Briar Jumpers are 23rd in the state and second in the region in rebounding behind West Jessamine at 32.8 RPG. Jeron Dunbar’s team also leads the region in margin of victory, defeating their opponents by an average margin of 15.9 PPG.

Southwestern (17-14)

Region Championships: 2 (2012, 2018)

How They Got Here: 48th District Runner-Up (defeated McCreary Central 48-45, lost to Wayne County 77-76)

After having started the season with a 7-0 record, the Warriors finished 10-14 and fell just short of a district title against Wayne County. However, the last time that Southwestern lost to Wayne County in the district tournament, they went on to win their second region championship in school history.

Southwestern is led by the senior duo of Cole Dysinger and Brayden Sims. Dysinger leads the team in scoring as the guard is putting up 20.0 PPG while Sims is averaging a double-double with 11.4 PPG and 10.2 RPG. Sims’ 10.2 RPG is second in the region behind West Jessamine’s Clayton Winter (12.0 RPG). The Warriors are third in the region behind Pulaski County and Wayne County in field goal percentage at 49.5%. The Warriors are 24th in the state and third in rebounding behind West Jessamine and Somerset, snagging 32.7 RPG.

13th Region

Barbourville (13-15)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 51st District Runner-Up (defeated Lynn Camp 70-58, lost to Knox Central 89-54)

The Tigers are returning to the region tournament for the second straight season. Even though things did not go Barbourville’s way in the district championship game against the Panthers, Cody Messer’s squad has won three of their last five contests.

The Tigers are led by the tandem of Shawn Vaughn and Matthew Gray. Vaughn is wearing the blue and white for the final time as the senior leads them in scoring (16.4 PPG) and rebounding (6.2 RPG). Gray is second on the team in both of those categories with 15.6 PPG and 4.0 RPG. Barbourville is seeking its first semifinal appearance since 2015. That year, the Tigers won the 51st District Title and lost to Williamsburg in the semifinal round, 61-54. Barbourville is a team that has a reputation of exceeding expectations so don’t ever count them out completely as they run on heart, hustle and pride.

Clay County (24-7)

Region Championships: 29 (1953, 1954, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1963, 1968, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1978, 1979, 1981, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2013, 2014)

How They Got Here: 49th District Champions (defeated Red Bird 90-54, defeated North Laurel 69-64)

After two seasons of not making the region tournament, the Tigers are back. Clay County’s 29 region championships are the most all-time by any team out of the 13th Region.

Four players are averaging double digits in scoring for Glenn Gray’s ball club. Senior Jacob Curry leads the team at 18.4 PPG while Junior Connor Robinson is second at 17.9 PPG. Senior Evan Langdon is third in scoring at 13.3 PPG and also leads the team in rebounding at 7.7 RPG. Junior Connor Farmer is pouring in 12.2 PPG. The Tigers won the second-best record in the region at 15-2. Only South Laurel has a better record in region play than Clay County (18-2). Clay County is fourth in the state and leads the region in free throw percentage at 76.5%.

Corbin (16-13)

Region Championships: 14 (1936, 1947, 1948, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1991, 1997, 2000, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2018)

How They Got Here: 50th District Runner-Up (defeated Williamsburg 90-50, lost to South Laurel 54-51)

The fighting Tony Pietrowski’s are looking to make it two region titles in three years as the Redhounds fell to eventual champion Knox Central in the semifinals last season. The Redhounds come into the tournament having won four of their last seven games. Corbin’s leading scorer is Matthew Taylor. The senior is averaging 19.1 PPG and is second in rebounds per game at 5.1 RPG. Junior Josh Hibbits is producing 12.1 PPG while Alex Byrley is scoring 10.9 PPG and is the Redhounds’ leading rebounder at 5.5 RPG.

Harlan (13-16)

Region Championships: 12 (11 13th Region: 1938, 1942, 1943, 1944, 1945, 1964, 1967, 1969, 1993, 1995, 1996; 1 14th Region: 1926)

How They Got Here: 52nd District Runner-Up (defeated Middlesboro 67-65, lost to Harlan County 58-54)

The Green Dragons look to get past the quarterfinal round of the region tournament for the first time since 2000. That year, Harlan went 22-8 and won the district title against Cawood and got past Red Bird in the first game of the region tournament before falling to Corbin in the semifinals.

Sophomore Jordan Akal leads the Green Dragons in scoring at 26.5 PPG while sophomore Jae dyn Gist is second in points per game at 11.2 PPG and second in rebounding at 8.8 RPG. Senior John Eldridge is also averaging double figures in scoring at 10.7 PPG while leading the team in rebounding at 10.0 RPG. Eldridge also leads the team in free throw percentage at 78.6%. The Green Dragons are making nine three-point shots per game.

Harlan County (22-10)

Region Championships: 1 (2017)

How They Got Here: 52nd District Champions (defeated Bell County 42-36, defeated Harlan 58-54)

The Black Bears last nine games have been a pattern. Michael Jones Jr’s squad had won three in a row then lost three straight and are now carrying a three-game win streak into the region tournament.

Senior Taylor Spurlock leads Harlan County in scoring as the guard is putting up 17.5 PPG. Junior Tyler Cole is averaging 13.3 PPG while Eighth Grader Trent Noah is recording 11.6 PPG. Spurlock also leads the team in rebounding at 5.9 RPG. The Black Bears are 13th in the state and third in the region in free throw percentage at 73.6%. Harlan County is shooting 46.7% from the field on the season.

Knox Central (22-8)

Region Championships: 5 (1937, 1965, 1966, 1970, 2019)

How They Got Here: 51st District Champions (defeated Pineville 60-51, defeated Barbourville 89-54)

The reigning regional champions are looking to go back-to-back as the Panthers won their first title in nearly 50 years last season. Knox Central is led by one of the best scorers in the state in Jevonte Turner. The junior is 24th statewide and second in the region in points per game at 22.6 PPG. Senior Zach Patterson is second on the team in scoring at 14.9 PPG. Senior Kevionte Turner is averaging 11.9 PPG while sophomore Isaac Mills is producing 11.8 PPG. Mills leads the team in rebounding at 6.2 RPG. The Panthers are 11th in the state and lead the 13th Region in scoring at 73.4 PPG.

North Laurel (22-9)

Region Championships: 1 (2012)

How They Got Here: 49th District Runner-Up (defeated Jackson County 81-51, lost to Clay County 69-64)

Despite the loss to the Tigers in the district final, the Jaguars are coming into the tournament having won six of their last seven games. Freshman Reed Sheppard is leading the team in scoring at 20.5 PPG. Sheppard, the son of former Kentucky Wildcat Jeff Sheppard has gotten to the free throw line more than any other Jaguar as he has shot 171 free throws, making them at a 78.9% clip. Senior Cole Kelly is scoring 16.0 PPG and leads the team in rebounding at 6.3 RPG. Ryan Davidson is the other double-digit scorer for North Laurel as the freshman is tallying 14.6 PPG.

North Laurel is third in the region in scoring behind Knox Central and Clay County as the Jaguars are putting up 71.6 PPG. The Jaguars are also second in the region in free throw percentage at 74.5%.

South Laurel (27-4)

Region Championships: 7 (3 12th Region: 2001, 2003, 2005; 4 13th Region: 2006, 2007, 2008, 2016)

How They Got Here: 50th District Champions (defeated Whitley County 67-52, defeated Corbin 54-51)

The Cardinals come into the tournament riding a 16-game win streak and winners of 21 out of their last 22 games. South Laurel is led by 50th District Player of the Year, Matthew Cromer. The senior leads the team in scoring at 25.1 PPG and rebounding at 8.5 RPG. In fact, Cromer’s 25.1 PPG is seventh in the state and leads the 13th region. Cromer is also in the top 10 in the state in free throw percentage at 85.5%.

Brett Norvell has been another key contributor as the senior is putting up 12.7 PPG and 5.4 RPG as the forward was named to the all-district team. The Cardinals are shooting 46.5% from the field on the year and are averaging 26.1 RPG as a team. The Cardinals boast an all-time record of 19-7 in the 13th Region Tournament.

14th Region

Breathitt County (13-16)

Region Championships: 11 (1959, 1960, 1961, 1962, 1963, 1967, 1970, 1972, 1983, 1985, 1996)

How They Got Here: 55th District Runner-Up (defeated Jackson City 73-48, lost to Wolfe County 62-60)

The Bobcats are making their 15th consecutive appearance in the regional tournament. However, Breathitt County has not made it past the first game since 2016 as they defeated Powell County in the quarterfinals but fell to Buckhorn in the semifinals. Like this year’s tournament, that one also took place at Knott Central.

Four players are averaging double figures for the Bobcats including Jack Fugate. The senior is putting up 14.6 PPG while junior Braxton OHara is pouring in 11.6 PPG and leads the team in rebounding at 7.1 RPG. Senior Brandyn Slaughter is averaging 12.4 PPG. Sophomore Jaylen Turner is averaging 10.6 PPG. The Bobcats are putting up 67 PPG while allowing 65.9 PPG.

Estill County (22-10)

Region Championships: 1 (2018)

How They Got Here: 56th District Champions (defeated Lee County 61-45, defeated Owsley County 54-45)

The Engineers are looking for their region title in the last three seasons as Jon Bentley’s squad pulled off a stunning run to claim their first-ever championship back in 2018. Estill County is starting to get hot at the right time, having won six of their last seven. The only loss during that span was at Hazard as the Engineers fell by one point.

The Engineers are led by senior Joe Benton as the 14th Region Player of the Year leads the team in scoring (18.7 PPG) and rebounding (9.2 RPG). Landon Napier is the team’s other double-figure scorer as the sophomore is putting up 13.9 PPG while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Estill County is shooting 48.2% from the field this season.

Hazard (26-5)

Region Championships: 24 (21 14th Region: 1937, 1938, 1940, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1953, 1955, 1957, 1958, 1964, 1965, 1966, 1969, 1976, 1986, 1987, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2009; 3 16th Region: 1932, 1933, 1934)

How They Got Here: 54th District Champions (defeated Leslie County 72-36, defeated Perry Central 40-37)

The Bulldogs are seeking their first region championship in more than a decade as Al Holland’s crew is more than capable of making a deep run. Hazard is coming into this week’s action having won nine of their last 10 games and carry a region-best 16-1 record into the tournament.

The Bulldogs have had a lot of key contributors this season but the biggest one has been Wade Pelphrey. The junior leads the team in scoring at 16.3 PPG and has made a plethora of big shots this season. Senior Logan Hall is second on the team in scoring and rebounding at 13.3 PPG and 6.9 RPG, respectively. Senior Reece Fletcher leads the team in rebounding at 6.9 RPG. Hazard is 26th in the state and leads the region in field goal percentage at 49.5%.

Knott Central (17-10)

Region Championships: 12 (1975, 1978, 1980, 1981, 1991, 1992, 1993, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015)

How They Got Here: 53rd District Runner-Up (lost to Letcher Central 45-44)

The Patriots are reeling as they have lost five in a row. However, the month is March and that means anything can happen as this is usually the time of the year where Knott Central shows up. The Patriots won more region titles than any other team in the last decade as they won the championship five times.

Colby Napier leads the Patriots in scoring as the junior is tallying 19.2 PPG while junior Kent Damron is averaging 17.0 PPG. Junior Josh McGuire is averaging 13.7 PPG and leads the team in field goal percentage among players that have taken at least 100 shots at 61.7%. The Patriots are shooting 70.1% from the free throw line this season.

Letcher Central (8-19)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 53rd District Champions (defeated Cordia 50-47, defeated Knott Central 45-44)

The Cougars pulled off the shocking upset against Knott Central to claim their first district title since 2017. Even though it has been a tough season for Winston Lee’s squad, Letcher Central is carrying some momentum into the tournament as they are winners of three straight.

Three players are scoring double digits on the year for the Cougars including Parker Williams. The senior leads the team at 13.6 PPG while senior Dylan Webb is generating double-double with 11.6 PPG and a team-high 12.9 RPG. Senior Ryan Lebrun is averaging 11.0 PPG. The Cougars are shooting 44.8% from the field while pulling in 30.5 RPG this season.

Owsley County (11-16)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 56th District Runner-Up (defeated Powell County 55-53, lost to Estill County 54-45)

The Owls are back in the region tournament for the first time since 2010. Trent Sebastian paces Owsley County in scoring and rebounding as the senior is putting up 15.7 PPG and 7.5 RPG, respectively. Junior Andrew Noe is second in scoring, averaging 14.1 PPG while senior Austin Evans rounds out the double-figure scorers with 11.5 PPG. The Owls are averaging 59.0 PPG on the offensive end while allowing 60.5 PPG defensively this season.

Perry Central (13-17)

Region Championships: 8 (1997, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2011, 2017, 2019)

How They Got Here: 54th District Champions (defeated Buckhorn 76-61, lost to Hazard 40-37)

The Commodores have been the team to beat in the region tournament lately as Shannon Hoskins’ crew have taken two of the last three titles. Perry Central has won four of their last seven contests. DeAndre Reed leads the team in scoring as the reigning 14th Region Tournament’s Most Valuable Player is averaging 14.2 PPG. The senior is also leading Perry Central is rebounding at 3.7 RPG. Dawson Duff is the team’s other double-digit scorer as the junior is producing 10.6 PPG and leads the team in three-point shots made with 53. The Commodores are scoring 65.0 PPG while surrendering 65.9 PPG this season.

Wolfe County (19-9)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 55th District Champions (defeated Breathitt County 62-60)

The Wolves claimed their first district championship since 2017 and did it in thrilling fashion as junior Wilgus Tolson had a team-high 19 points including the game-winning shot to beat the Bobcats at the buzzer. Robert Creech’s squad has vastly improved this season compared to last as the team compiled a 10-21 record.

Jaz Johnson leads the team in scoring this season as the junior is delivering 16.1 PPG. Johnson also leads the team in rebounding at 6.2 RPG. Tolson is averaging 13.5 PPG while sophomore Sawyer Thompson is pouring in 10.1 PPG. The Wolves are shooting 69.5% from the charity stripe this season.

15th Region

Belfry (10-18)

Region Championships: 3 (1990, 1991, 1992)

How They Got Here: 60th District Runner-Up (defeated Pike Central 70-36, lost to Phelps 66-57)

The Pirates are appearing in the region tournament for the fourth time out of the last five seasons. Sal Dean leads Belfry in scoring and rebounding as the freshman is producing 16.6 PPG and 5.3 RPG. Junior Tyler Chaffin is second on the team in scoring with 11.3 PPG while junior Austin Hager is averaging 10.4 PPG. Chaffin leads the team in free throw shooting at 72.5%. The Pirates are shooting 41.4% from the field including 33.0% from the three-point line this season.

Lawrence County (20-11)

Region Championships: 1 (2016)

How They Got Here: 58th District Champions (defeated Floyd Central 77-58, defeated Prestonsburg 71-54)

After missing the region tournament the last two seasons, the Bulldogs have returned. Chandler Thompson’s unit has won five of its last seven contests.

Lawrence County has three players that are averaging double figures in scoring. Senior Tyler Maynard is third in the region in scoring at 21.0 PPG while sophomore Cody Maynard is producing 15.0 PPG and leads the team in free throw shooting at 79.4%. Sophomore Trenton Adkins is averaging 10.0 PPG and leads the Bulldogs in rebounding at 7.4 RPG. The Bulldogs are shooting 68.8% from the free throw line this season.

Martin County (19-12)

Region Championships: 0

How They Got Here: 57th District Champions (defeated Magoffin County 64-46, defeated Paintsville 56-41)

Before Martin County came into existence, Sheldon Clark did win one region title. That lone region triumph for those Cardinals came back in 1983. As for this season, the Cardinals are flying high as they carry a 10-game winning streak into their first region tournament.

Sophomore Brady Dingess leads Martin County in scoring as the guard is averaging 16.5 PPG. The Cardinals’ most important player may be Trey James, though. The junior is second in scoring at 15.0 PPG but is ninth in the state and third in the region in rebounding at 11.5. The Wake Forest commit also holds the state record for blocks. The Cardinals are allowing 57 PPG but their performance on the defensive as of late has been more pronounced as they have allowed fewer than 50 points in six of their last eight games.

Paintsville (15-13)

Region Championships: 9 (1934, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2008)

How They Got Here: 57th District Runner-Up (defeated Johnson Central 82-69, lost to Martin County 56-41)

Paintsville is participating in the region tournament for the third year in a row. However, the Tigers have fallen short in the semifinal round in each of the past two seasons.

The Tigers are led by the trio of Colby Fugate, Nick Keeton and Braxton Tharp. Fugate is second in the region in scoring, averaging 22.7 PPG. Keeton, a senior forward, is delivering 15.4 PPG and is seventh in the state in rebounding at 12.4 RPG. Tharpe is producing 10.6 PPG and is one of the best defenders in the region. The Tigers are second in the region in rebounding at 33.4 RPG.

Phelps (21-10)

Region Championships: 1 (1988)

How They Got Here: 60th District Champions (defeated Belfry 66-57)

The Hornets have now won back-to-back 60th District Titles and are taking an 11-game win streak into the region tournament. Trey Francis leads the team in scoring at 18.4 PPG but the senior has been even more dominant on the glass as he is sixth in the state and leads the region in rebounding at 12.7 RPG. Dominick Francis has shown that he can score touchdowns on the gridiron but he can get buckets on the court as well. The junior is second on the team in scoring at 13.8 PPG. Phelps has been stingy on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 48.7 PPG this season.

Pikeville (16-11)

Region Championships: 14 (1924, 1925, 1926, 1949, 1950, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1957, 1959, 1974, 1999, 2017, 2018)

How They Got Here: 59th District Champions (defeated East Ridge 68-67, defeated Shelby Valley 51-50)

The Panthers like to live on the edge as their previous four games have all been decided by one point but the outcome has been in Pikeville’s favor in the last two games.

Three players average double figures for Pikeville as sophomore Rylee Samons leads the team in scoring at 16.0 PPG. Senior Grayson Harris is scoring 12.1 PPG while Nick Robinson is averaging 10.4 PPG and leads the team in rebounding at 5.0 RPG. Harris leads the team in free throw shooting at 81.9%. The Panthers are shooting 45.4% from the field this season.

Prestonsburg (9-18)

Region Championships: 1 (1989)

How They Got Here: 58th District Runner-Up (defeated Betsy Layne 56-54, lost to 71-54)

The Blackcats are back in the region tournament field for the third straight season. Adam Slone leads the team in scoring and rebounding as the senior is producing 14.2 PPG and 6.3 RPG. Freshman Ryan Rose is averaging 7.4 PPG and 6.0 RPG. Prestonsburg is averaging 30.7 RPG as a team while they are shooting 65.7% from the free throw line this season. The Blackcats are shooting 43.8% from the field this season.

Shelby Valley (24-7)

Region Championships: 7 (2002, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011,)

How They Got Here: 59th District Runner-Up (defeated Jenkins 86-33, lost to Pikeville 51-50)

For the fourth season in a row, the Wildcats are vying for the 15th Region Title. Even though Shelby Valley lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Panthers in the district final, Jim Hicks’ team has won 11 of their last 13 and have the most wins in region play with 18.

Senior Cody Potter is ninth in the state and leads the region in scoring as the Rollins College commit is averaging 24.9 PPG. Potter also leads the state in three-pointers made per game at 4.0 and is the Wildcats’ leading rebounder at 9.8 RPG. Junior Kaden Robinson (12.9 PPG) and sophomore Elijah Sykes (10.6 PPG) are the team’s other double-figure scorers. Shelby Valley leads the region in three-point percentage at 38.3%.