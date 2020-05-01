"Realistic" All-star race to be held on first Saturday in May.

While the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby has been postponed to September 5th, the original Derby weekend is still set to be special.

"I can’t wrap my fingers around the fact that there is going to be an empty grandstand at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May," said Senior Director of Communications at Churchill Downs, Darren Rogers. "It is such an iconic mark on the calendar every year for people here in Louisville Kentucky and then around the rest of the country."

Saturday from 3-6 pm, NBC will still have coverage, capped with a realistic all-star type race for the ages.

"We are going to have a virtual race. The Kentucky Derby Triple Crown showdown featuring the past 13 Triple Crown winners," said Rogers. "We had a select group of handicappers that analyzed the historical past performance information and we also took him to the account the opinions of distinguished horse racing experts￼￼."

Handicappers came up with a win probability to make the race as realistic as possible.

"I much rather see 20 of the live horses running around the first turn on the first Saturday in May, but this virtual race is the next best thing."

Giving race fans something to hold them over until September.

"We are resilient. You don’t run the Kentucky Derby for 145 consecutive years without being resilient."

Many other virtual events are also taking place. Churchill Downs is hosting virtual tours, reruns of past Derbys and recipes for derby favorite foods.

You can also pick your winner for the virtual race. Funds will be raised against the coronavirus.