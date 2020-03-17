Randall Cobb signs three-year contract with Texans

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Randall Cobb has signed a three-year deal to remain in Texas, but he will switch zip codes to join the Houston Texans, according to James Jones of the NFL Network. Cobb gets a three-year deal worth $27 million with $18.75 of it guaranteed, which is a very nice payday for the 29-year-old with a checkered injury history.

Cobb has spent the bulk of his career and truly made a name for himself in the league as a member of the Green Bay Packers. Last offseason, however, the receiver departed Lambeau for the Cowboys, agreeing to a one-year deal. With Dallas, Cobb enjoyed his most productive season since 2015. In 15 games (six starts), the 5-foot-10, 192-pound slot receiver hauled in 55 passes for 828 yards and three touchdowns. His 15.1 yards per receptions were a career-high.

Of course, this signing comes just hours after the Texans decided to trade away star receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a 2020 fourth rounder to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick. That deal has seen its fair share of criticism since it was executed and it would be unfair to look at Cobb as a plug-in replacement for the likes of Hopkins. Only a few players in the entire league are of his caliber.

Cobb now joins what is left of the Texans pass-catching unit, which consists of receivers Will Fuller and Kenny Stills.