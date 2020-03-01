Railsplitters complete undefeated SAC season, defeating Anderson 75-55

Sophomore guard Courvoisier McCauley scored 18 points, grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds and dished out five assists for his third-straight double-double and the Lincoln Memorial University men's basketball team completed their third undefeated South Atlantic Conference season in five years with a 75-55 rout of Anderson University inside B. Frank "Tex" Turner Arena Saturday.

On senior day, where Railsplitter staples Kamaran Calhoun, Rhondi Hackett and Myles Smith were honored prior to the game, along with two-year standout starting point guard Anthony Brown, LMU extended the nation's longest winning streak among all levels of NCAA men's basketball to 29. The Railsplitters, who finished league play an unblemished 22-0, improve to 17-0 in 2020 and close out the regular season a perfect 16-0 at home.

The trio of Calhoun, Hackett, and Smith have helped lead LMU to 111 victories over the last four years and have been a par of four SAC regular-season titles, two SAC Tournament championships, four NCAA Tournaments, two NCAA Final Fours and one NCAA Championship game. Meanwhile, Anthony Brown will go down as having one of the best two-year careers in Railsplitter history as he currently ranks among the top 20 in program history in assists and is among the top five LMU players all-time in assists per game.

Owning a four-rebound margin on the glass and limiting the visiting Trojans (17-11, 12-10) to only 18 total field goals for the 40 minutes of action, the Railsplitters won their 19th 20-point affair of 2019-20. Holding Anderson to just 27.3 percent (18-of-66) shooting from the floor, LMU posted its best defensive field-goal percentage performance since March of 2018.

Getting 39 points from their bench, the Railsplitters scored 30 points in the paint and turned the ball over just nine times.

Shooting 51.7 percent (15-of-29) in the first half, LMU used an 18-6 run after trailing by three early and took a 13-point, 37-24 lead into the locker room. Closing out the final 3:30 of the half on a 11-2 run, the Railsplitters didn't allow the Trojans to score for nearly the first five minutes of the second half.

LMU built a commanding 23-point, 47-24 advantage after four-and-a-half minutes of second-half play with a jumper in the paint from redshirt senior forward Hackett capping a 10-0 run. Later, a pair of free throws by redshirt sophomore guard Cameron Henry gave the Railsplitters their largest lead of the day at 27 (55-28) with just under 13 minutes to go.

Despite shooting just 32.4 percent (11-of-34) in the second half and going 5-for-17 (29.4%) from long range, LMU's defense didn't allow the contest to get within striking distance for Anderson as the Trojans were hindered by 24.3 percent (9-of-37) second-half shooting. The Railsplitters finished the game 41.3 percent (26-of-63) from the field, 9-for-28 (32.1%) from deep and 14-for-19 (73.7%) at the foul line.

Henry also scored 18 points, collected eight rebounds and handed out four assists, while Anthony Brown provided 14 points and seven boards. Redshirt junior guard Devin Whitfield notched 11 points and Hackett scored 10 in his final regular season outing.

Anderson was paced by Crosby James' 19-point, 10-rebound effort as Shawn Benard earned 12 points and four assists and Quin Nottingham added 11 points.

Anderson's 55 total points tied for the third-fewest allowed by LMU this season.

LMU has won eight SAC regular-season titles since 2010-11 and 12 conference championships, including four SAC Tournament crowns, in 10 seasons. One of only four NCAA Division II basketball programs to have posted 20 wins or more for 11-straight seasons, the Railsplitters have reached the 25-win mark in nine of the last 10 years.

Up Next…

The Railsplitters have earned the top seed in the 2020 SAC Pilot Flying J Men's Basketball Tournament, held Wednesday, March 4 through Sunday, March 8, and will face eighth-seeded Mars Hill (12-16, 10-12) Wednesday at 7 p.m. Tip-off from inside Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate is scheduled for 7 p.m.