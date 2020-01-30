Report: Vince Marrow possible candidate for Youngstown State head job

Could the "Big Dog" Vince Marrow soon make a move away from Kentucky? Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones is hearing that might be the case.

The move to Youngstown State would make sense. Marrow grew up there and has helped Kentucky find great success at recruiting in Ohio.

The job in his hometown opened up when news broke this week that Bo Pelini would vacate the head coaching job there to join LSU. Pelini will become the defensive coordinator for the defending national champions.

During the KSR daily sports talk show Jones laid out what he's hearing, and if true, it could break the hearts of Big Blue Nation.

"I can't speak to [whether or not an official offer has been extended], but from what I’m hearing, Vince is taking it seriously. This isn’t a theoretical thing, this is something he’s taking seriously," said Jones.

While on a recruiting trip to Youngstown WKBN-27 asked Marrow about the job and he conceded being a head coach is his dream.

“I know whenever I take a head job, I’ll do a good job,” Marrow said. “Right now we’re building a good thing down at Kentucky, but in the short future — you just never know when’s the right time to do it. But I know I will be a head coach some time.”

Since arriving at Kentucky, Marrow has served as lead recruiter and tight ends coach, building Kentucky into a destination top talents now eye. He's helped seal the deal on players like Lynn Bowden Jr. and Benny Snell.