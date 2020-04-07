Quickley, Payne, Allen, and Knox headline BBN NBA 2K Tournament

Current Kentucky stars Immanuel Quickley, Zan Payne and Dontaie Allen headline the first NBA 2K Hoops at Home basketball tournament for Big Blue Nation.

Tuesday night, the University of Kentucky and Gen.G held a selection show picking 64 participants.

The bracket was split into four groups of 16. Future students/prospective students, current students, alumni and then Big Blue Nation.

Women's Basketball stars Dre Edwards and Chastity Patterson joined the three men's players.

Kevin Knox of the New York Knicks will also play in the tournament coming out of the alumni bracket.