Quaker State 400 rescheduled for July 12 at Kentucky Speedway

As part of NASCAR's revised 2020 schedule, the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart will be held on Sunday, July 12 at 2:30 p.m. at Kentucky Speedway. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, all July 2020 NASCAR races at Kentucky Speedway will take place without spectators in attendance as part of NASCAR's effort to bring live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience.

"I would like to thank Governor Andy Beshear, Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins and Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack for working in collaboration with NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway to assure this year's race weekend takes place in a way that protects the safety of participants and the community," said Mark Simendinger, executive vice president and general manager, Kentucky Speedway. "We are excited to take our turn as NASCAR leads the sports world back to live events. And what a turn we have by showcasing four races in four days."

NASCAR and Kentucky Speedway have developed a comprehensive plan that has been reviewed and discussed with state and local health agencies to protect the safety and well-being of the competitors, crew members, employees and broadcast crews that will produce the live racing action. The plan includes limiting overall personnel, pre-event screening, social distancing on site, using personal protection equipment and sanitizing areas of the facility both before, during and after the event.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, featuring the Kentucky 200 and the Alsco 300, will kick off the quadruple NASCAR National Series race weekend with a doubleheader to be held under the lights, Thursday and Friday July 9 - 10. Both Xfinity Series races are scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. and will air live on FS1 and PRN / Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

Also included on NASCAR's revised event schedule is the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series rescheduled for Saturday, July 11 at 1 p.m. The race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN / Sirius XM NASCAR radio.

"We are very disappointed that the coronavirus pandemic dictates that we will not have spectators at this year's races," Simendinger said. "We work all year for this weekend and to not be able to share it with fans, especially in the 10th anniversary year of the Quaker State 400, is tough. The health and safety of the public comes first so we hope fans will catch all of the action on FOX or PRN. Plus, I believe Kyle Busch has a score to settle with his brother, Kurt, after last year's classic finish."

Quaker State 400 weekend ticketholders on file may choose to receive an event credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20 percent, or choose to receive a full refund of their purchase price.* The event credit can be applied toward any admissions, including, but not limited to, grandstand seating, suite and premium tickets, camping, fan hospitality and pit passes. The 120-percent event credit can be used during the remaining 2020 or 2021 seasons for a NASCAR sanctioned event conducted with fans at any Speedway Motorsports owned track, subject to availability.