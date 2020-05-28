Pulaski County's Riley Hull named Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year

Even without a season this spring, Pulaski County's Riley Hull earned the Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award.

Super excited to be named the 2019-20 @Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year! I feel so blessed to have gotten this and to play the sport I love. Proud to join the 30+ year legacy! @HailStateSB @PulaskiSoftbal @TnMojoFastpitch #GatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/Divo7HjGkM — riley hull💗 (@rileyhull_44) May 28, 2020

The Mississippi State commit led the Maroons in 2019 with .589 batting average, including 54 RBIs and two home runs as a sophomore. She was top ten in the state in hits (63), doubles (17), triples (8) and RBIs (54).

Hull missed her junior season in 2020 but has a year left to add to her numbers in 2021.