Pulaski County's Riley Hull named Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year

(Photo: Twitter (@rileyhull_44))
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Even without a season this spring, Pulaski County's Riley Hull earned the Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year award.

The Mississippi State commit led the Maroons in 2019 with .589 batting average, including 54 RBIs and two home runs as a sophomore. She was top ten in the state in hits (63), doubles (17), triples (8) and RBIs (54).

Hull missed her junior season in 2020 but has a year left to add to her numbers in 2021.

 
