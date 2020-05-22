Pulaski County's John Hines adapts coaching strategy amid COVID-19

For the last 21 years, you could find John Hines on Pulaski County's football field.

"Football gave me something very special and I want to see kids like me live that," said Hines

However due to the coronavirus, the normal spring practices look a little different.

"If your high school kid in Southern Kentucky and small-town America your whole life is school and Ball and all of a sudden it’s taken away from them," added Hines.

He's had to get creative from posting workouts on twitter and even videos himself working out, all to encourage his players to stay in shape.

"You know regardless of how long you’ve been doing this or how much experience you have this is all new to all of us it’s uncharted waters we don’t know how to deal with it we don’t know what to do," said Hines.

While he cannot wait for football to be back, there is one aspect of the game he's missing the most.

"Every football coach does it because I love being around these kids you know we haven’t been around them since March 16th so we’re dying to get started," added Hines.

All while hoping to make it back to the Commonwealth's ultimate prize.

"Because like I said that's the dream of every coach in every sport in every state and so few of us get to do it. So I just feel very fortunate that I'm one of the lucky ones that got to do that," said Hines.