Pulaski County baseball holds parade for seniors

Cars honking and people waving are all sights and sounds from Pulaski County's baseball team's parade for their seniors.

"Well I think it’s special we did not get to take the field as a team but we did get some practices in and we’ve had a lot of memories up here in the past so we can hold onto and keep that going alive,” said Head Coach, John Anderson.

With eight seniors on the team, the idea of a parade was for one last hurrah together.

"It was good we got to meet up one more time and be together with our friends and everybody came to support us and honked and waved it was pretty cool," said left fielder, Jordan Chapman.

"After high school is over we're all going to go our separate ways go off to college do all that stuff so it was good we could come out here one last time at the field of all places," added pitcher Alex Acey.

However it was not the senior season they had hoped for.

"You know you look forward to that senior year your whole career of playing and I know our group especially looked forward to it a lot because we had been together since you know we were little kids," said catcher Konner Hargis.

The thought of a parade to celebrate them means so much.

"It definitely shows that you know even when you don't play you still have people that care and it's nice to know you have support no matter what you're going through," said Hargis.

The parents, teachers, and community could not be more proud.

“The line of traffic gets here tonight very good is very good and I think it says a lot about the community we live in and the people that care about these boys and appreciate what they’ve done and what they’ve done has not gone unnoticed,” added Anderson.

