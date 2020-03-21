Professional drivers using simulators to still race during COVID-19 quarantine

Despite racing series canceling and postponing events, drivers are still competing against one another on the track.

"It is just like a racecar. You still gotta love on it rub on it," said 2018 ARCA CRA Champion and Corbin Native Josh Brock.

Corbin Native Josh Brock's racing series, just like NASCAR and Formula One, is turning to a simulation series using IRacing.

"Any way we can get in the car even if it is on a game, we will do it," said Brock.

Saturday night at 7 p.m. more than 40 drivers raced on Speed51

"In our level of Late Model racing, I don’t know how many people and real racers have got together and raced in something that will be broadcast online. It's not paying no money, it’s just for bragging rights but everyone is going to take it serious," said Brock.

It's not the real thing but it is a way for drivers and fans to still get their fix.

"I think this right here might be what we are doing for a while," said Brock.

NASCAR will run their pro invite with 35 drivers on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.