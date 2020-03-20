Praying and waiting: Knox Central father-son duo hoping for trip to Rupp Arena

Back-to-back titles and another trip to Rupp Arena. Life was good on March 9th for Knox Central. But a couple weeks later and the Panthers join Hazard, Martin County and South Laurel's girls team in hoping they can resume or start the Sweet 16.

"These kids are still holding on to hope as well as this coaching staff that we're gonna get to play," Knox Central Boys Basketball Head Coach Tony Patterson said.

"It's always been a dream of mine," Zach Patterson added, a senior guard for the Panthers. "It'd be a dream come true really to play in front of a bunch of people at Rupp Arena."

The Panthers story goes a step further however.

"He's basically the only coach I've ever had through my life," Zach Patterson said about Tony Patterson.

A father-son duo hoping that their dreams come true.

"As a dad, that's something you dream of - to watch your son play in the state tournament at Rupp Arena," Tony Patterson said.

Tony Patterson and the Panthers made it to Rupp Arena last season, but with his son, Zach Patterson on the sidelines due to injury. Now the Patterson's, the Panthers and the rest of the athletes can only pray and wait.

"If God doesn't want that to happen, it's not gonna happen. But if He does, we'll be ready and make the most of it," Tony Patterson explained.

The hope for these two is that father and son, the past and present of Knox Central basketball can enjoy the biggest stage together.

"I haven't been a part of anything better," Zach Patterson said. "He's probably the best coach I've ever been around."