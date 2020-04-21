Pikeville's Seth Pugh commits to Louisville football

By  | 
Posted:

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stellar senior season in which he was second on Pikeville's team in receiving, Seth Pugh announced his commitment to the University of Louisville.

Pugh becomes the third receiver from Pikeville to commit to a Division I school, joining Jackson Hensley (Wake Forest) and Clay Tinsley (EKU).

The senior wideout had 551 receiving yards and caught five touchdowns for the undefeated and Class 1A state champion Panthers.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus