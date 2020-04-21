Pikeville's Seth Pugh commits to Louisville football

After a stellar senior season in which he was second on Pikeville's team in receiving, Seth Pugh announced his commitment to the University of Louisville.

I had planned to sign at school a few weeks ago, but the current situation prevented that from happening. I am excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisville! #GoCards pic.twitter.com/AAWkjnSsKW — Seth Pugh (@seth2pugh) April 21, 2020

Pugh becomes the third receiver from Pikeville to commit to a Division I school, joining Jackson Hensley (Wake Forest) and Clay Tinsley (EKU).

The senior wideout had 551 receiving yards and caught five touchdowns for the undefeated and Class 1A state champion Panthers.