Pikeville's Jackson Hensley switches college commitment, picks Wake Forest

After de-committing from Harvard University, Pikeville's Jackson Hensley announced Sunday, January 26th that he will now attend Wake Forest to play football.

Hensley helped lead Pikeville to their fifth overall state title, defeating Paintsville 43-0 in the Class 1A state title game.

The Demon Deacon commit led the Panthers with 809 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He also added 69 tackles and two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.