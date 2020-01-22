Pikeville's Jackson Hensley de-commits from Harvard

Pikeville football's standout receiver Jackson Hensley announced Wednesday night he would be de-committing from Harvard.

The three-star recruit said he will now look to continue his football and educational career closer to home.

The former Panther made the announcement in a statement on Twitter.

I would like to take a second to thank all of the coaches at Harvard who saw potential in me. I will always be thankful for you and always supportive of the Crimson. In saying that, I have chosen to further my career somewhere closer to home. January 26th...... — Jackson Hensley (@jacksonhensley_) January 22, 2020

Hensley said he will commit to a new school on January 26th.