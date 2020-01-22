Pikeville's Jackson Hensley de-commits from Harvard

PIKEVILLE, Ky (WYMT)- Pikeville football's standout receiver Jackson Hensley announced Wednesday night he would be de-committing from Harvard.

The three-star recruit said he will now look to continue his football and educational career closer to home.

The former Panther made the announcement in a statement on Twitter.

Hensley said he will commit to a new school on January 26th.

 