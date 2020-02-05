Pikeville wide receivers sign with Division I programs

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville's Jackson Hensley and Clay Tinsley both signed their letters of intent on Wednesday to Divison I programs. Hensley, Pikeville's leading receiver, signed with Wake Forest after once being committed to Harvard. Tinsley will play at EKU, where his father and Head Coach Chris McNamee played.
Congrats to @jacksonhensley_ and @CaydenClay. Jackson Hensley signed with @WakeFB, while Clay Tinsley inked his name with @EKUFootball. @SportsOT pic.twitter.com/XNDOyU0MEB— Willie Hope (@WillieWYMT) February 5, 2020
Both played a huge part in Pikeville's 14-0 championship season. Hensley and Tinsley finished with 809 and 485 receiving yards respectively. Hensley hauled in 12 touchdown passes, while Tinsley brought in five. The duo was a part of Pikeville's passing attack that was top five in Class 1A.