Pikeville schools and athletics help feed students

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Pikeville schools load busses with food and deliver meals and smiles to their students.

"Start off day one￼, that very first day, Happy meals here at school and letting people come pick them up.," said Athletic Director, Kristy Orem.

"It’s just important to know that we’re taking care of our kids and we want the kids to know that we are here for them," said Football Coach Chris McNamee.

While the pickup numbers were less than the school expected, they turned to McNamee who is part of the transportation department.

"It’s kind of easy from our standpoint because we're used to these routes and where the kids are. Our drivers have done a great job stepping up and volunteering their time to come in and drive for us during the day," said McNamee.

That is when the program took off.

"It started off with one bus and we were serving about 150 meals. Now we are up to Monday Wednesday Friday we are loading up and leaving here with about 1800 meals," said Orem.

With more busses came the need for more help.

"11 or 12 coaches out here. Eight of us are head coaches. And it just shows that we are one big team," said Orem.

With that help, the service is made possible which is so important to the community.

"It’s more than just food I think it’s miles from there familiar faces. I think it’s seeing the big yellow bus pull up the real heroes in all of this or my ladies there in the back in there cooking and they get here early you know about 7 o’clock every Monday Wednesday and Friday and like I said they are fixing up 1800 to 2000 meals everyday," said Orem.

Meals are available every Mondy, Wednesday and Friday. Students can also pick them up.