Pikeville makes it back-to-back girls' 15th Region championships

Pikeville and Shelby Valley came down to the wire, but it was the Lady Panthers who won the 5th duel of the season, making it back-to-back girls' 15th Region titles with a thrilling 39-38 win over the Lady Kats.

The two stayed close throughout the first half, heading into the locker room tied at 17. The second half was no different, as the two came down to the wire. In the end, the Lady Panthers held on after a final Lady Kat heave fell short.

8th grader Trinity Rowe took home tournament MVP for the Lady Panthers. She had ten points, two rebounds and two assists in the title game. Sophomores Alyssa Elswick and Cassidy Rowe were both in double digits with 10 and 11 points respectively for the Lady Kats.

Pikeville will head back to Rupp Arena where they will meet Casey County. The Lady Rebels defeated Rockcastle County, 55-41 in the 12th Region championship game. The Lady Panthers and Lady Rebels will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11th.