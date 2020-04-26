Pikeville holds drive in ring ceremony

On Sunday afternoon the Pikeville Panthers received their state championship rings through a drive-in ceremony.

Each player came to the ceremony in five-minute increments and stayed six feet apart.

They took pictures with their new jewelry and then drove off.

Head Coach Chris McNamee says it was important for him to do this for his team and especially the seniors.

"Obviously it's a great feeling but it won't compare to the feeling of winning the game and it's good to finally get this after being at home. I mean its unfortunate that we have to miss graduation, prom, and baseball season but winning this I mean I feel closure with my senior year so I don't feel like I missed out on anything," said Senior Wide Reciever Jackson Hensley.