Pikeville, Martin County cruise into boys' 15th Region semifinals

Martin County and Pikeville both earned blowout victories in the boys' 15th Region quarterfinals to move on to Saturday's semifinal round. The Panthers took down Belfry 90-63, while Martin County pulled away from Prestonsburg for a 77-51 win.

The Panthers led Belfry by 12 at halftime and continually extended that lead the rest of the game, leading by 20 at the end of three and winning by 27. Rylee Samons led the way for Pikeville with 27 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. Belfry's Sal Dean led the Pirates with 25 points.

In quarterfinal No. 2, Martin County's defense showed up big in the first half, as the Cardinals held Prestonsburg to 14 first-half points. The Cardinals put the Blackcats away in the second-half to advance to Saturday's semifinal.

Martin County and Pikeville will tip-off after the girls' 15th Region championship game on Saturday.