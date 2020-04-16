Pikeville Girls' Basketball Team interacts with TikTok

Despite the dead period put into place by the KHSAA, the Pikeville Girls' basketball team has found a way to stay connected using TikTok.

"I thought let’s try and do something fun and just try to keep him engaged,￼" said coach Kristy Orem.

TikTok is a new social media platform that allows users to create and share videos.

"It’s been really hard from going and seeing your girls every day and working out every day with them and just all the sudden no more," said Kenzie Maynard. "We are in a big group chat and everybody just says ideas. And yesterday‘s video I sent and I was like hey let’s do this. And they were like OK." ￼

Now the team and Coach Orem have started using TikTok Tuesday.

"I think me and Kenzie both have helped her on some of the videos. So it’s been a learning process but she’s doing good," said Trinity Rowe.

Which has the team together right now the best they can.

"I think a lot of people might think as a coach I’m doing this to see them work out. I’m doing this for our mental state. We need to see each other I think when you’re such social kids as what these girls are and what I am. I tell them all the time practice for me is the best part of my day," said Orem.