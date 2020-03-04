Pike Central's Nate Roberts signs with Union football

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central's Nate Roberts signed his letter of intent on Wednesday with Union football. He adds to John Luttrell's 2020 recruiting class that already includes a number of athletes from Eastern Kentucky.
Congratulations to Nate Roberts (@__nateroberts) on your commitment to @UnionKyFootball! We’re so proud of you! #CentralPride 🔷🔶⚫️🟠🙌 pic.twitter.com/NDoj0HC9YQ— The Hawk's Hangout (@PCHawksHangout) March 4, 2020
Roberts led the Hawks in tackles in 2019 with 132. He was also top 25 in the state in tackles and top five in Class 3A.