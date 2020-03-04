Pike Central's Nate Roberts signs with Union football

(Photo: (@PCHawksHangout))
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central's Nate Roberts signed his letter of intent on Wednesday with Union football. He adds to John Luttrell's 2020 recruiting class that already includes a number of athletes from Eastern Kentucky.

Roberts led the Hawks in tackles in 2019 with 132. He was also top 25 in the state in tackles and top five in Class 3A.

 
