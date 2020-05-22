Phelps hires two new head basketball coaches

Phelps has brought in two new head coaches to lead their boys and girls basketball programs. The boys program brought in Cameron Smith, while Jordan Hall will take over the Lady Hornets.

Phelps Basketball has filled their head coaching vacancies. Jordan Hall has been hired to take over the Lady Hornets. While Cameron Smith has been tabbed as the Hornets head man. — 15th Region Zone (@15thRegionZone) May 22, 2020

The boys team went 21-11 last season, winning he 60th District title for the second straight season. The Lady Hornets finished the season with an 18-12 record, falling in the first round of the 60th District tournament.