Phelps hires two new head basketball coaches

Updated: Fri 3:46 PM, May 22, 2020

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - Phelps has brought in two new head coaches to lead their boys and girls basketball programs. The boys program brought in Cameron Smith, while Jordan Hall will take over the Lady Hornets.

The boys team went 21-11 last season, winning he 60th District title for the second straight season. The Lady Hornets finished the season with an 18-12 record, falling in the first round of the 60th District tournament.

 
