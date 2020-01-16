Perseverance in the pool: Sam Johnson defies the odds between the lanes

Tuesday night, the University of the Cumberlands hosted a regional swim meet for teams in the 13th Region. Swimmers in the 13th Region left it all in the pool.

"I like kicking my legs, trying my best," Sam Johnson said, a swimmer for North Laurel. "I like putting my cap on and stuff like that."

While swimmers raced for times to qualify for state, Sam Johnson defied the odds.

"He is 100% blind. He has no light perception what so ever. He has a condition called septo-optic hypo gladger," Sam's father Chuck Johnson said.

Sam Johnson is also on the autism scale, facing challenges most kids his age don't face.

"When he came to the information meeting with his family, he said, 'I am going to swim,'" North Laurel Swim Coach Amy Stenger said.

So in his first year of eligibility as an 8th grader, Sam and coach Stenger got to work.

"He and I will swim together by ourselves. We will get in the water and work on stretching out or I will touch his arm so he can feel what that is like to reach," Stenger explained. "Instead of saying kick, ill say kick ick kick so he can hear the rhythm."

The first time Sam got in the water, he could barely swim five yards from the flags in.

At the swim meet on January 14th, Sam went down and back in two different events, earning varsity points for his team, the team that was right by his side.

"My blue team screamed a lot. My team screamed, 'Go Sam go!' and I just went and go," Sam said.

"Does that make you swim faster when they tell you to go?" Chuck asked his son.

"Yeah, it does," the eighth-grader responded.

But the North Laurel Jaguars aren't just helping him down the lane. Sam is helping his teammates later in the future.

"It has to be an inspiration to them, to see somebody like Sam overcome so many challenges to get out there and compete these races and actually complete them," Chuck Johnson said. "You know I think that would have to be an inspiration to them, for them to push harder and do better."

Because Sam is showing no signs of slowing down.

"I'll swim forever," Sam said.