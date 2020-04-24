Perry County man running 100 miles in 24 hours after race was canceled due to the coronavirus

While many runs and races are canceled due to the coronavirus, a group in Perry County will partake in the Co"run"athon in Perry County this weekend.

"After our races got canceled we didn’t want all of that training to go to waste," said Micheal Montgomery. with the Pathfinders of Perry County. "I think one person is going to be running a half marathon a couple of people are going to be running 50ks two people are going to be running 50 miles. "

But none more than Micheal Montgomery.

"My distance was 24 hours. I’m gonna try to get 100 miles in and see if I can do it, said Montgomery.

Montgomery plans to run all night Friday and into Saturday evening, nearly tripling his longest distance.

"The longest distance I have done so far is a 50K, which is 31 miles. Those typically take about six hours. So it’s gonna be quite a bit different from those."

Montgomery will still make stops for food and fluids.

"Got a ton of stuff. Probably too much. Got water got Gatoraid. Then once you come in got fruits got sandwiches got cookies, whatever you can just tend to the stomach and get some nutrition in as you are going."

If Montgomery finishes the 100 miles before the 24-hour mark, he will be done early. If he is close then he will finish out the 100 miles if he feels well enough.