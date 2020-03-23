Perry County woman represents mountains in Arnold Strongman World Championship

"It was one of the best opportunities I’ve had," said Britta Maggard. "You are around athletes from all over the world. You think you are strong but you are with athletes that are as strong or stronger than you are."

Competing in one of the biggest strongman competitions in the world

"I didn’t realize how many people back at home was supporting me and cheering me on until after the fact," said Maggard.

Britta Maggard has spent the last two years competing in amateur events in hopes to qualify for her pro card.

"Shows to earn your pro card, you have to qualify for those," said Maggard.

Maggard finished second in the sandbag toss earning her pro card but now many events are on hold.

"The Coronavirus has pretty much put every competition on standstill until mid-summer, said Maggard. "I’m not in a hurry. I feel like if I want to stay long in this sport I have to pick and chose."

Maggard, who is also a trainer at Ascend, says gyms being shut down makes training hard but she continues to work with what she has at home.

"I have just some stuff here at home. I mean it’s nothing like the gym does. No barbells no machines. I’m just pretty much-doing bodyweight dumbbell kettlebell work. You know stuff outside."