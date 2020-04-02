Perry County Esports group continues to grow

An Esports Group out of Perry County is continuing to host tournaments for players and fans.

We have drawn people all the way from West Virginia over to Pulaski County up to Louisville," said Nathan Lyttle with Queen City Streams. My goal is to host one tournament every month and then once a quarter go to Lexington and host a really big one

In March, Queen City Streams hosted a Super Smash Brothers Tournament in Lexington days before the pandemic shut public events down.

"We were really starting to pick up some steam. I had one of the better attendant tournaments in the state for the year," said Lyttle."We are having to go back to square one in kind of reinvent ourselves."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Queen City Streams is continuing to host tournaments online in efforts to grow their brand. Thursday night, Lyttle hosted an online tournament attracting about 40 competitors.

"The good thing about moving online is I can still make videos, I can still talk trash to people and broadcast it for everyone to see,"

That is how Lyttle and Queen City Streams started. Lyttle hosts and commentates tournaments under the name Razor.

"People kind of took offense to the fact that I would get on social media and poke fun at anyone and nobody knows who the heck I am."

After being called out, Lyttle has seen numbers double nearly every big tournament he has hosted. While the Coronavirus has stopped in-person gatherings, hosting the online tournaments continues to give the brand exposure. Lyttle thinks through the tournaments the continue to host, numbers will pick up where they left off when quarantine is lifted.