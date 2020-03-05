Perry Central's Cameron Fugate signs with Thomas More football

Updated: Thu 12:06 AM, Mar 05, 2020

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Central's Cameron Fugate signed with Thomas More in Crestview Hills. Fugate was the second leading receiver for the Commodores. The senior had 438 receiving yards and hauled in four touchdowns in 2019.

The Saints finished the season 4-7 last season.

 