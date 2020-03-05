Perry Central's Cameron Fugate signs with Thomas More football

Perry Central's Cameron Fugate signed with Thomas More in Crestview Hills. Fugate was the second leading receiver for the Commodores. The senior had 438 receiving yards and hauled in four touchdowns in 2019.

Congratulations to Cameron Fugate on signing today with Thomas More College to play football! Cameron has been such a big part of both our football and basketball programs, it will be hard to see him go. Congratulations Cameron! #PerryProud pic.twitter.com/gIzynPJBQ5 — Perry County Central (@PerryCoCentral) March 4, 2020

The Saints finished the season 4-7 last season.